“That’s When Trusting Goes Wrong”: When the World Saw the Unseen Pictures of Kobe Bryant Posing as a Fashion Model

The late Lakers’ legend, Kobe Bryant, was one of a kind. While he dominated the NBA for years, Bryant never shied away from off-the-court activities.

After a legendary 20-year-old career with the Lakers and winning a whopping 5 NBA championships, Bryant was still making the headlines off the court. Be it the release of a new Mamba shoe line or coaching the Mamba academy team, Kobe was still pretty involved off of it.

Not only that, the 2-time Finals MVP even won an Academy award for producing an award-winning short animated film. While his off-the court career got off to a fantastic start post-retirement, Bryant was pretty active off the court during his playing days as well.

Trying his hands at music featuring in songs like Brian McKnight’s song Hold Me or making cameo appearances in TV shoes, Bryant did it all. Not only that, it seems like Kobe tried his hand in fashion as well.

When Kobe Bryant posed in as a model

Given Kobe’s massive stardom, it wouldn’t be a massive surprise that the media coverage is absolutely relentless. While many were not aware of Kobe posing in as a fashion model for a project, late night show host James Corden gave the world a glimpse of fashion model Kobe Bryant.

In an episode of the Late, late show with James Corden back in 2019, Kobe’s modelling pictures emerged. When asked about what he thought about the project, Kobe had a hilarious reply.

“That’s when trusting goes wrong. It’s — sound like a really good idea, wasn’t sure about it.” Not only that, Kobe took it like a champ, even showing his iconic model’s face. It was certainly a hilarious moment to see the rare modelling poses of Bryant.

While Kobe did not become a full-time fashion model, the ‘Mamba’ instead tried his hand in sneaker designing giving ideas for his Adidas signature lineup ‘Mamba’. These sneakers certainly took the NBA by storm, with superstars like Anthony Davis and Devin Booker still sporting these sneakers. Regardless, Kobe left a legacy on and off the court.

