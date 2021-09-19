“Does Anthony Davis not trust LeBron James to hold on to a ring when it counts?!”: NBA Twitter erupts as AD doesn’t pick King James as the Best-Man for his Wedding

NBA Twitter predicts a Skip Bayless outbreak over the fact that Anthony Davis did not pick LeBron James as his best man on his big day

Getting married is certainly one of the biggest days in any person’s life. A lot of people plan their weddings ever since they were young, and want everything to be perfect for their big day. Yesterday, Los Angeles Lakers’ star Anthony Davis tied the knot with his partner Marlen P. The two have an adorable daughter together named Nala Davis.

The initial stages of the wedding were a very private affair. There are only a few videos and images of the entire affair out, that too which the guests attending posted on their social media. Anthony Davis was seen singing for his partner, which was a beautiful moment.

Davis’ teammates LeBron James and Russell Westbrook arrived together in Bron’s Maybach, looking dapper in their Men In Black suits.

Why did Anthony Davis not pick LeBron James as his best man?

LeBron James picked up Russell Westbrook in his Maybach, and the two arrived at Davis’ wedding in matching black suits. The duo looked deadly, as they were serving looks big time.

However, there was one question that bothered a lot of fans. Why was LeBron James not Anthony Davis’ best man?! Ever since Davis’ arrival to LA, the two stars were always close. To not see LeBron as the best man was a shocker. Twitter users used this as a chance and made jokes about how Skip Bayless would cover the same on Monday’s Undisputed.

LeBron James isn’t AD’s best man? Is AD saying LeBron can’t be counted on to hold on to a ring when it counts? Coming up next on Undisputed, we discuss the the clear chemistry issues in L.A. between AD and LeGroomsman. — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) September 18, 2021

While LBJ was not the best man, there was news that he was one of the Groomsmen.

It would certainly be interesting to see whether Skip Bayless picks the same up. He has been known to take such opportunities and talk smack about LeBron and his teams.