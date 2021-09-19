Basketball

“Does Anthony Davis not trust LeBron James to hold on to a ring when it counts?!”: NBA Twitter erupts as AD doesn’t pick King James as the Best-Man for his Wedding

"Does Anthony Davis not trust LeBron James to hold on to a ring when it counts?!": NBA Twitter erupts as AD doesn't pick King James as the Best-Man for his Wedding
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
'Yeah answer this': Ja Morant doubles down on LeBron James' annoyance with NBA Players practicing impractical shots
Next Article
"LeBron James set off the player empowerment era with the Heat": JJ Redick blames Lakers star for kicking off the player-led super-team era in the NBA
Latest Posts