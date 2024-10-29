“Should Have Called”: Shaunie Claims Ex-Husband Shaquille O’Neal Wasn’t Happy When She Got Engaged

Shaune Henderson revealed in her book Undefeated all the details of her controversial divorce from NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal. The two divorced from each other in 2011 after Shaunie found out that Shaq was living with another woman in his Cleveland home during his stint with the Cavaliers.

A decade after her marriage with Shaq, Shaunie got engaged to her now-husband Pastor Keion Henderson in 2021. However, the former Lakers star was upset that he didn’t find out about the news from his ex-wife before it was public information.

The big man wasn’t happy that he was left in the dark till the very end.

“With the kids mostly grown and out of the house, Shaquille and I don’t have to communicate all that often…He wasn’t happy when I got engaged to Keion. He told me he felt like I should have called and let him know I was engaged before it went public,” Shaunie revealed in her book.

“Why would I do that? But eventually he came around. He’s met Keion, and he’s respectful. We are doing very well again. We can be parents to our kids, cordial to each other, and live our own lives. I call that a win,” she added.

At the time, Shaq and Shaunie hardly communicated with each other. Their children were either in high school or full-grown adults, so they didn’t need to co-ordinate for co-parenting purposes. Therefore, Shaunie didn’t understand why Shaq wanted to know the news of her engagement beforehand.

The couple were already separated for many years. However, the big fella came around eventually and wished the new couple good luck in their journey.

Following the release of Henderson’s memoir, O’Neal even took to Instagram to share his heartfelt emotions about his ex-wife’s feelings regarding their marriage.

Shaq has been able to form a cordial relationship since then with Keion, and the three try to be excellent parents to their children.

Shaunie invited Shaq to her wedding

Despite the rocky roads they experienced in their marriage, Shaunie invited Shaq to her wedding. However, she didn’t want to invite him initially.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Shaunie revealed the details of how Shaq was given an invitation to her wedding. She said,

“My daughter had her sweet 16. She turned 16 in May right before the wedding so we were at the birthday party together and he’s like, ‘Well, am I invited to the wedding?’ And I was like, ‘Of course you are.’ And I’m rolling my eyes like, ‘I mean you are, but do you really have to come?'”

“But I mean, that’s our banter, right? I know people will take that and run with it. But that’s been our banter,” she added.

Additionally, Shaunie revealed that she “got put on the spot” by the question. Ultimately, O’Neal didn’t attend the wedding despite receiving what was considered by Shaunie a “courtesy invite.”