“Sh*t Gotta Shake”: Draymond Green Highlights Warriors’ Shortcomings Hours Before Team’s 5th Straight Loss

Trouble is brewing in Golden State as the Warriors continue to slide down the rankings in the Western Conference. They lost their fifth consecutive game when they suffered a 119-115 loss to the Nuggets to conclude their Group Stage of NBA Cup play. Hours before their game with the Nuggets, Warriors star Draymond Green addressed the problems the team is facing. Despite being aware of the problem, it seems like they can’t find a resolution.

Advertisement

Green took to The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis to provide insider information regarding the Warriors’ struggles. He didn’t sugarcoat the situation when analyzing the difference in the team’s offense during their losing streak compared to the beginning of the season. He said,

“We got to get back to what was making us successful. Offensively, the ball was moving. We were cutting, we were knocking down shots. But we were knocking down shots because we were getting great shots. I think the quality of our looks over the last two weeks have dipped dramatically… Nobody’s in a panic but when you lose four in a row, sh*t got to shake. “

It’s no secret that the Warriors’ shots aren’t dropping. During their outstanding 12-3 start, the Warriors shot 47% from the field, ranking 10th in the NBA in field goal percentage. Furthermore, they dominated teams with their three-point shooting, knocking them down at a 38.3% clip, ranking fourth in the league. Their efficiency has drastically changed amid their losing skid.

Golden State has plummeted to the league’s second-worst efficiency rating, shooting 41.9% from the field. They have a live-or-die attitude toward the three-point line and it has been costing them heavily in the previous five games. The Warriors shot 34.4% from three-point range, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

Despite the struggles, Green provided reassurance that no one on the team isn’t entering a state of panic amid their losing streak. There aren’t any excuses for stringing together these many losses in a row, but the franchise cornerstone Stephen Curry has been struggling with a knee injury. However, another loss has been added to the skid following his comments and the road isn’t getting easier.

Curry’s struggles are playing a huge part in the team’s troubles

A drop in offensive productivity among a few Warriors players has contributed significantly to the team’s troubles. However, Curry’s inconsistent play has been a significant issue for Golden State.

Curry’s performance has suffered significantly during this five-game losing run. He is averaging 22.3 points per game, but his efficiency is far from ideal. He’s hitting 37.7% from the field and 35.3% from three points. In just one full season of his career, he has hit less than 40% from three points.

The Warriors require not only Curry’s efficiency but also his Clutch Player of the Year form from last season. Golden State has failed to finish games in the clutch. Four of the five games in the losing skid have been determined by single digits.

Every contending team must face adversity. The Warriors’ approach to this stretch will determine whether or not they can compete for the championship.