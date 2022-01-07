“Shut the f**k up!”: Julius Randle gives controversial explanation after showing a thumbs down to the Knicks crowd vs Boston Celtics

Julius Randle refuses to reveal what his thumbs down towards Knicks fans meant vs Boston Celtics

Julius Randle hasn’t exactly been having the best season for the Knicks this season. Au contraire actually, the man has taken quite the step back since his MIP season in the league.

Now, we won’t say he is a bad player by any stretch of the imagination. However, the man does take a whole boatload of tough, falling-away shots. And unlike last season, he isn’t making them at a high volume anymore.

In fact, the man has been so inefficient this season, he is averaging 19.6 points, on only 42.3% from the field, and 32.3% from beyond the arc. Those numbers are not acceptable for the first option of any competitive team.

However, as we all know, every dog has its day, as Randle had his against the Celtics.

The man recorded 22 points, 8 rebounds 2 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 40% from the field. And yes, while his efficiency looks pretty bad here too, the man hit some big-time shots to guide his team to a 105-108 victory.

However, while this is pretty nice, his performance isn’t the only thing grabbing fans’ attention. In fact, most of them are extremely angry about something else entirely.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Julius Randle talks about his thumbs-down to New York crowd as he pulls the Knicks within 3 points

When you read that heading, you might think he is just doing some crowd work and putting the Celtics down. And to that, we say… not quite.

Well, before we say anything about it, how about we show you what we mean?

Take a look at the tweet below.

Naturally, just about everyone was curious about what it all meant. And to that, here is what Julius Randle had to say.

I asked Julius Randle what he meant with his thumbs down to the Garden crowd. His answer: “Shut the fuck up.” — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) January 7, 2022

We’ll come right out and say it here. It is pretty obvious that it was an expression of dismissal to Knicks fans, and why not?

At the end of the day, countless New York fans have been booing him and vying for him to be traded.

Why not let the star blow off some steam too?

