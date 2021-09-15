“SHUT YO B**CH ASS UP!”: Karl-Anthony Towns gets flamed for rightly calling out the anti-vaxxers community on NBA Twitter

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns gets flamed on Twitter for calling out the anti-vaccination community

We don’t know if we’ve said it in the past, but we’ll say it now. Get vaccinated folks! It keeps you and your community safe, and it’s just the right thing to do. And along with us, Karl-Anthony Towns seems to endorse this message as well, and for very good reason.

The Timberwolves star’s mother tragically passed away this past season due to complications from getting infected with Covid-19. And so, in order to not see that happen to anyone else, Towns has repeatedly asked anyone that would listen to get vaccinated. The player even recently put this up on Twitter.

Every day I see a new excuse why people ain’t getting the vaccine. Ya starting to get creative with these “reasons” though and it’s actually really funny. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) September 15, 2021

However, as with everything in this world, there will always be idiots. And well, it seems an awful lot were found replying to this post within NBA Twitter as well.

Let’s get into it.

NBA Reporter Tomer Azarly exposes the worst members of the anti-vaxxers community on NBA Twitter

When the world was first hit with the pandemic, almost everybody was essentially praying to the heavens above for a vaccine to come by soon. About a year later, we had one ready to be used. But unfortunately, we still had the anti-vaxxers community, in their infinite stupidity. And unfortunately, we still have them today.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Imagine responding like this to KAT of all people… https://t.co/MRVmpnLRJM pic.twitter.com/6m6C09VIKX — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 15, 2021

It takes a special kind of evil to be able to actually insult the person whose loved one died from the very virus he is trying to help you stay safe from.

We hope Karl-Anthony Towns can disregard the opinions of these know-it-alls, and keep actively campaigning for this cause. And even if not, our respect for him, for what he has done so far, will always stay unfathomable.

