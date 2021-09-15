“There is only one logical answer to the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate!”: NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals his off-beat opinion on the GOAT debate

Lakers legend Karee, Abdul-Jabbar makes his logical verdict be known on the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Will there ever be a conclusive answer to the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate?

Both players are at the very least in the top 2 in NBA history. Anybody who puts either of them past that spot is frankly, nothing more than a fool with an agenda to bring them down.

Even being in the top 2 though, the two players seemingly keep switching positions based on who you’re asking. Fans of the King, always say the man passed Jordan a long, long time ago. And well, fans of His Airness will say there was never even a debate between the two.

But, it seems Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has an answer to this ever-burning question. And frankly, it is one we couldn’t agree more with.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reveals his off-beat answer to the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James GOAT debate

So, who did this NBA legend call his GOAT? What was his reasoning?

Well, here is what he said on the matter to NBA Insider Marc Stein in a recent interview.

“GOAT discussions are fun, like debating who’s faster: Superman or the Flash. It’s a metaphysical mystery. The question can never be answered because players from the past were trained under different restrictions and played under different rules… Then you have to ask what to give more weight to Scoring, defense, assists? All of them?

But the stats don’t always reveal the particular conditions and challenges of each season. Way too many variables. How about we just discuss the O’GOAT (One of the Greatest of All-Time)?”

It may not be the most satisfying answer to the debate, but boy does it make sense.

At the end of the day, the two players did play in completely different eras, under completely different contexts and conditions.

Still, we doubt this will stop fans in the NBA community from debating their case till the end of time. And hey, that is half of the fun of being a fan of the league.

