“Sick Of This S**t”: Jayson Tatum Expressing Frustration Over A Grueling Workout

The Boston Celtics were the best team on the court last year, but their dominance didn’t stop there. Their social media team also proved to be the best in the league. They spent the entirety of last year recording an all-access special for their YouTube channel. ‘Beneath the Banners’ was a huge hit with the Celtics faithful, and they’ve returned this season, seemingly hoping for another trophy in June.

Their offseason episode was uploaded to YouTube and already garnered 12,000 views in 14 hours. Various moments caught fans’ eyes, but none more so than a short scene of Jayson Tatum complaining about his strenuous workout.

While taking a break from his weight training to drink some water, Tatum, looking at the camera, said,

“I’m sick of this sh*t, but I know I need to. I know it’ll pay off. That’s why I got a championship. But I hate doing that sh*t…Just got to push through it.”

Tatum’s words mirror the sentiment of his idol, Kobe Bryant. Despite the tiring workouts, Kobe loved the grind, and Tatum is showing why he’s a championship-level player. The exercise and effort a player puts in are essential for developing a strong mindset.

Tatum, while jokingly complaining, knows this. His workouts have always prepared him for the grind that a player faces in the last push of the season, and he finally won his first championship last season. The proof is in the pudding after all, and Tatum’s win proves he’s always prepared to reach the top of the basketball pyramid.

Tatum sat down with NBC Sports Boston to talk about his workout philosophy last October. Offseason workouts included sessions with his skills coach Drew Hanlen and his position coach Sam Cassell.

Tatum mentioned Paul Pierce joined Cassell, and even after the latter left for Boston, Pierce stayed behind. He speculated Pierce must’ve felt younger around him, as the 2008 FMVP worked out with him for a 3-4 week span. Spending time in the weight room with Tatum and his personal trainer, Pierce must’ve instilled some championship-winning mentality into the youngster. Tatum said,

“So Paul would come to the weight room and he would work out with me and (Tatum’s trainer) Nick, and then he would get in the car and follow us to the gym, and he would just watch me work out. That was for like, three or four weeks. I saw Paul every single day and it was cool to have him around. It was cool to work out with him.”

Of course, Tatum wishes to win another championship and hopefully top it off with either an MVP or an FMVP season. If he continues his workouts (with a little less complaining), there’s no telling what limit he could reach.