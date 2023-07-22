“Signed a Birth Certificate!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Reveals How He ‘Broke the Law’ 1 Year Before Signing $44,000,000 Deal

Stephen Curry’s much anticipated ‘Underrated’ documentary is already here. A series based on the Warriors star and the trials he faced before stardom needs no promotion. Still, to do just that, he recently participated in a puppy interview held by Buzzfeed. Here, he was asked about the weirdest fan reaction he has ever had. Much to the regret of a particular fan in North Carolina, he revealed that it took place at a car wash.

The incident in question took place just 1-year prior to Stephen Curry signing his famous, 4-year, $44,000,000 deal with the Warriors. The amount was criminally low for a player of the Warriors star’s caliber. However, with his infamous ankle injuries being at their peak at the time, it was considered a risk taken by the franchise at the time.

As is common knowledge by now, due to 4 championships, 2 back-to-back MVPs, and quite a bit more, the ‘risk’ paid off handsomely.

Stephen Curry opens up on his ‘weirdest’ fan interaction during his time in the NBA

Stephen Curry may be a household name now, but that wasn’t always the case. There was a time when even NBA fans had to stop to remember who he was. However, given that he grew up and attended his high school in Charlotte, North Carolina, he did have many fans in that particular city.

After the 2010-11 NBA season, his second in the NBA, Curry revealed that he had traveled back home. Here, while taking his car to the car wash, an extremely off-beat interaction with a fan took place. The following is what he said on the matter, as seen in the YouTube video by ‘Buzzfeed Celeb’.

“After my second year in the NBA. I was back home in Charlotte, and I was at a car wash, getting my car detailed. And while I was waiting for my car to come through, a fan came up and recognized me, and asked me if I could sign something for his kid. So, of course, I said yes.”

“But, he didn’t have any paper, or anything really for me to sign. So, he went to his car, and looked at his glove box. And he found his kid’s birth certificate. I don’t know if that was defacing government property, or whatever the case is. I might have broken the law there, but yeah, I signed a birth certificate in Sharpie for somebody’s son.”

Upon research, it remains unclear whether or not Steph’s actions mean that he committed a crime. That said, signing a birth certificate is still a bit unorthodox. However, in Curry’s defense, he was just being a humble superstar.

Curry doesn’t give up his autographs easily anymore

Stephen Curry was recently in Tahoe, participating in a celebrity golf tournament. During the contest, he hit an incredible shot, earning him an eagle. You can watch it in action, in the YouTube clip by ‘Golf Channel’ below.

After the shot, Steph was stopped by a fan requesting he sign his jersey. Most superstars would either do it or deny it, depending on the day. However, as per TMZ Sports, Stephen Curry asked the fan to give him 30 good pushups.

Fortunately, the fan was able to deliver. And by the time they got up, they got a signed Warriors jersey, along with a handshake from the Warriors superstar they idolized.