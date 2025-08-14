Loyal Bucks Star Confident Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Leaving Milwaukee Anytime Soon

Dec 27, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) slaps hands with forward Bobby Portis (9) during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks’ future is entirely dependent on Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two-time MVP has arguably been the biggest superstar potentially seeking a new home this offseason. Just over a month remains before training camp, and he’s still on the Bucks’ roster. Teammate Bobby Portis doesn’t believe that will change anytime soon.

Uncertainty has surrounded Antetokounmpo’s situation with the Milwaukee Bucks because of the team’s lack of success. Their playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers marked the third consecutive season of losing in the opening round.

In the past, Antetokounmpo has made clear that his main goal is to win NBA championships.

“I’m a Milwaukee Buck, but most importantly I’m a winner. … If there is a better situation for me to win the Larry O’Brien, I have to take that better situation,” Antetokounmpo revealed in 2023.

In most cases, the franchise is the one that fails its star player, but the Bucks have made moves to provide Giannis with a strong supporting cast. Unfortunately, injuries have decimated their chances over the past three seasons. Such tribulations have resulted in what is now objectively one of their worst rosters in recent years.

Despite the lack of talent surrounding Antetokounmpo, Bobby Portis doesn’t believe it will be enough to push Giannis out.

“I think Giannis bleeds green. That’s all I can say,” Portis said on ESPN Milwaukee’s Kyle, Brust, & Nortman radio show.

If Antetokounmpo truly wanted to leave Milwaukee, he could’ve certainly forced his way out by now. But that would go against the nine-time All-Star’s loyal nature. The city of Milwaukee accepted Giannis and his family as one of their own before he showed glimpses of becoming an all-time great. That bond isn’t something a player can easily ignore.

Antetokounmpo always performs to his fullest capabilities while representing Milwaukee. Despite experts and analysts writing off this year’s roster, Portis’ comments give Bucks fans hope for this upcoming season.

“What’s wrong with our team?” Portis said. “Why can’t we do it this year? We ain’t really been healthy. I don’t want to make excuses, but that’s just what the tables was for us. All you need is health.”

It makes sense that Portis feels that way because when Giannis Antetokounmpo is healthy, Milwaukee always has a chance.

This will be the first time since Antetokounmpo’s ascension to superstardom that he won’t have a secondary All-Star to support him on his hunt for a championship. The Greek Freak’s legacy isn’t in question, but the upcoming season will have some huge stakes on the line.