“Similar Situation as the Lakers”: Kenny Smith Compares Stephen Curry’s Warriors With LeBron James’ Side

Jan 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors were blown out by the Boston Celtics (125-85) last night. In a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics trounced their hosts by 40 points. The Warriors had such a poor performance that Stephen Curry was the only player to score in double digits. Of course, the Inside crew had a lot to say about the team, but Kenny Smith made an interesting, yet all-too-familiar comparison for the Dubs.

Advertisement

The Jet claimed that the Warriors and Lakers are alike in their situation, namely, having to build the team around the aging superstar. However, the Lakers play around LeBron James, who is a ball-dominant player. Kenny believes this forces the LA side to surround him with relatively older talent that complements his skill set.

“They’re in a similar situation as what the Lakers are in, but much different in the same result. LeBron James. When you’re rebuilding around LeBron, LeBron James plays with the ball in his hands. So you have to build the team that actually fits in, so you’re going to have to bring in older players.”

But Curry’s game is based more on off-ball movement, feels Kenny. Hence, surrounding him with younger players who drive to the rim makes his three-point dominant game easier. He said.

“I think with Steph Curry, he actually plays without the ball a lot, and he’s running off picks. So now you can bring in and say we’re gonna do a young rebuild, with young energy, to get him shots easier because he’s catching shooting more instead of beating people off the dribble. So the rebuild is different, they should go young, through the draft, though the trade.”

Smith mentioned draft products like Kuminga, whom he claims the Warriors should make untouchable in trade talks. Charles Barkley disagreed, though, claiming the Warriors need a second superstar to compete with teams like the OKC Thunder. Jimmy Butler’s name was also thrown around, as the Heat forward has made it clear that he wants to leave Florida.

Stephen Curry doesn’t want a drastic change

A week ago, Steph mentioned he doesn’t want the Warriors organization to throw their future away just to attempt a trophy charge in his final years. “There’s a responsibility of keeping the franchise in a good space (long term),” he said in a locker room interview after the Dubs lost to the bottom-dwelling Raptors.

Steph Curry: “There’s a responsibility of keeping the franchise in a good space (long term).” On the front office activity level: “If there was a situation that made sense for our team, I’m pretty sure we’d know about it. That’s how we’ve always operated.” pic.twitter.com/VuLAjdjIRS — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 14, 2025

These comments, followed by the fact that the Warriors FO has cooled their interest in wantaway Heat star Butler, suggest that the team may be leaning toward securing its future rather than making hasty moves to get Steph another title.

However, the Warriors aren’t fully backing down. Rumors have emerged that they are keen to test Giannis Antetokuonmpo’s resolve in Milwaukee, with the Bucks having a less-than-stellar season. Despite his last contract extension eliminating him from free agency this summer, the Warriors are optimistic, hoping that a chance to play alongside Stephen Curry may sway the Greek Freak.