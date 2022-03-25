“Size did not matter for Charles Barkley; he would go through you”: Shaq praises his NBAonTNT co-host for playing well above his height and succeeding

Shaq takes a turn from his usual roasting and actually praises Charles Barkley for being dominant at a height much lesser than his peers.

Charles Barkley found his match on ‘inside the NBA’ when Shaquille O’Neal signed on with Turner Sports after retiring from the NBA following an illustrious 19-year career that ended with the Boston Celtics. For years he dominated NBAonTNT as the lone NBA great with comically entertaining takes and 2011 brought us ‘Big Diesel’ and we are forever grateful.

The chemistry that Shaq shares with Chuck is what most people come for rather than their actually basketball takes. With Shaq roasting Barkley for not winning a single ring and flexing his G-14 Classification and the latter calling him plain dumb at times, the two are sports entertainment at its finest.

Also read: ‘Michael Jordan could have scored 41,026 points in the NBA’: Amazing stat shows how LeBron James could have been eclipsed by his Airness

With both firing shots at one another constantly, it’s easy to forget sometimes that they are both great friends off the court. The two have spoken in high regard of one another and Shaq does exactly that for Charles’s ‘75 Stories’ edition.

Charles Barkley gets high praise from his co-host Shaq.

‘The Round Mound of Rebound’ was given this name for literally being a round mound, as said by Isiah Thomas himself. While he’s listed at being 6’6, players across history have said he was no taller than 6’4. This may not be the case however as his stature compared to Shaq’s when on set doesn’t seem like an 8 inch difference.

Also read: “I’d rather be the most dominant than the best ever!”: Lakers’ legend Shaquille O’Neal has a very interesting take on his position in the GOAT debate

Regardless, O’Neal has a ton of reverence for the 1993 league MVP and praises him to a great extent.

“You always hear the term ‘Size doesn’t matter.’ For Charles Barkley, size did not matter. As a center are always 6’10, 6’11 or 7 foot. Power forwards are 6’9 or 6’10. Not Charles Barkley. He was a solid 6’4. He didn’t care if you were taller or you were bigger or if you were faster or if you were stronger. He was gonna go through you and nothing could stop this man.”