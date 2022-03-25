Basketball

“Size did not matter for Charles Barkley; he would go through you”: Shaq praises his NBAonTNT co-host for playing well above his height and succeeding

“Size did not matter for Charles Barkley; he would go through you”: Shaq praises his NBAonTNT co-host for playing well above his height and succeeding
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
"As drivers, it almost feels like we don’t have a choice"– Valtteri Bottas admits drivers can't say no when it comes to race in countries like Saudi Arabia as the kingdom allegedly mass executed 81 people
Next Article
"I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby" - Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Colby Covington should be blacklisted in the UFC after Jorge Masvidal's arrest
NBA Latest Post
“Size did not matter for Charles Barkley; he would go through you”: Shaq praises his NBAonTNT co-host for playing well above his height and succeeding
“Size did not matter for Charles Barkley; he would go through you”: Shaq praises his NBAonTNT co-host for playing well above his height and succeeding

Shaq takes a turn from his usual roasting and actually praises Charles Barkley for being…