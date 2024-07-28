Skip Bayless Accuses LeBron James of Stat-Padding for Playing Blowout Olympic Opener Till the End

LeBron James had yet another impressive performance against Serbia in Team USA’s Olympic opener. His all-around heroics helped the team clinch a resounding 110-84 victory against the Nikola-Jokic-led squad. After initial hiccups, LBJ combined with his superstar teammates Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant to bury the Serbs. But as usual, Skip Bayless found a way to take a shot at James despite his astounding performance.

Advertisement

Bayless pointed out that James played till the end of the game, long after the game had been decided in the favor of Team USA. The veteran journalist accused LBJ of stat-padding. He also took a jibe at the King’s impressive numbers collected over a span of two decades, arguing that the ‘longevity’ stats won’t help him catch up to Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate.

On X, Skip Bayless wrote, “Why is LeBron playing until the end of a blowout? To stat pad. Longevity numbers. Jordan-chasing numbers. Won’t work.”

LeBron James scored 21 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, and 1 steal in the win. He did commit 6 turnovers but it was largely because of his attempts to give his teammates as much touches as possible early on in the game. But somehow Bayless still found out a way to dismiss his impressive stat-line.

Why is LeBron playing until the end of a blowout? To stat pad. Longevity numbers. Jordan-chasing numbers. Won't work. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 28, 2024

This was a typical Bayless take regarding James. The 72-year-old chose to discount LeBron’s greatness once again, finding a trivial issue to focus on.

He was going at the King during pre-Olympic exhibition games as well despite the four-time NBA Champion’s clutch performances.

Skip Bayless criticized LeBron during the exhibition games as well

During the exhibition games, LeBron James rescued Team USA twice in a row against South Sudan and Germany. If not for him, they would have suffered back-to-back embarrassments. But that wasn’t enough for the Skip Bayless.

He opined that LBJ only brings out his best during practice games, fading away when it matters the most. On X, he labeled James as the “King of practice games”. Later, he reiterated the claim on UNDISPUTED, stating,

“These are practice games, these don’t count. These are exhibitions, these are what the internationals call ‘friendlies’. It’s just practice, and I tweeted at the end of the game yesterday, LeBron James is the King of Practice Games.”

Now that James showed up big-time in the Olympic opener, one would expect Skip to change his tune. But Bayless still found out a way to be a naysayer.