Skip Bayless Blatantly Disses Lebron James for Missing NBA Finals While Trying to Keep up With His Workout Regime

Shannon Sharpe was once asked on Hot Ones, what’s the one thing the internet gets right about Skip Bayless? Without thinking too much, unc said, “That he hates LeBron [James].” Since then, Bayless has only dug deeper into his hatred for LeBron James, with no signs of stopping anytime soon. Recently, the 72-year-old took yet another shot at the Lakers superstar on his Instagram while bragging about his workout routine.

The media veteran was recently in LA, where he posted a picture of his digital alarm clock at 2 AM. At this time, as he shared his 2 AM treadmill routine as the primary message, he simply couldn’t fight the temptation to diss LeBron. He wrote, “I know LeBron is already in the lab Gotta keep up! Yes, LeBron, we know you keep posting to say in effect.”

LeBron recently shared some snapshots from his workout in the Team USA jersey, which is what Bayless was likely alluding to. After accusing LBJ of being an attention seeker on the internet, Bayless took some low blows at him by reminding the four-time NBA Champion that there has been a championship drought in his camp lately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Skip Bayless (@skipbayless)

He wrote, “But it’s hard not to forget the “championship LeBron” those days are history.”

None of this is new from Bayless, who has been infamous for his hate towards the Lakers superstar. However, despite this having been a part of his shtick for almost a decade now, it is still a bit shocking to see just how committed he is to the cause.

But then again, given just how much visceral hatred he seems to have for the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, why should anyone be surprised?

Skip Bayless hates LeBron James with a passion

On the long list of popular rivalries in the NBA, the Bayless-LeBron chapter stands out. There are other player-analyst feuds in the game as well, like with Kevin Durant and Charles Barkley. But in that equation, Barkley is an NBA legend first, and an analyst later.

However, for the Bayless-LeBron feud, the media veteran believes that LBJ gets more credit in the majority’s opinion than he deserves. So, to compensate for that, Bayless expresses his hate for the 39-year-old every chance he gets.

Another reason why Bayless always ends up trashing LeBron is his undying love for Michael Jordan. The 72-year-old believes that MJ is the greatest to ever do it. And so, for him, comparing the great man with LeBron is an insult to the Chicago Bulls legend.

With LeBron James still looking as good as ever in the NBA, and only building on his GOAT case, it’s unlikely that Bayless retires his detractor hat anytime soon. But, perhaps after James retires, he and the analyst can sit down on a show together and have a sane conversation.