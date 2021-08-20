“Skip Bayless genuinely does hate LeBron James”: Shannon Sharpe confirms what NBA fans have been aggressively suspecting for nearly a decade

Shannon Sharpe once revealed the one thing that NBA fans have gotten completely right about Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. The phrase ‘dynamic duo’ doesn’t begin to define their partnership.

Unless you quite literally became an NBA fan just this morning, chances are you already know about the reputation of Bayless. The 69-year-old has essentially made a career out of making highly hot, and sometimes even blasphemous takes on NBA players. But, by far, his all-time favorite player to hate on has been LeBron James. And to this day, whenever he gets a chance to roast him, you best believe this many is going in with everything he’s got.

On the other end of the spectrum, you have his partner in crime, Shannon Sharpe. The former NFL star is arguably the biggest fan of LeBron James in television history, and perhaps even holds the player in too high a regard sometimes.

When you combine these two hosts, you frankly get some seriously entertaining content.

Given how long they’ve worked together on these extreme shows, it’s obvious by now that the two hosts do know a lot, and even really like each other. And given this knowledge, Sharpe once dropped the biggest thing that NBA fans get right about Bayless. And let’s just say it’s something you’re going to want to hear.

Shannon Sharpe says Skip Bayless genuinely loves to hate this one NBA player

Any guesses as to who it could be?

Come on now, it’s pretty obvious, isn’t it?

Well, for those that still didn’t get it, watch the YouTube clip below.

“That he hates LeBron. He sincerely believes that LeBron is – he thinks LeBron is great, don’t get me wrong. He thinks LeBron is great, but he thinks Kobe, he thinks Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, are just greater. And he’s just terribly, terribly, sadly mistaken.”

We always knew it, but we won’t lie, we never thought the pair would ever just come right out and say it.

Then again, for all his work as a professional agitator, at least Skip Bayless is honest about his agendas.

