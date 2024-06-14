Skip Bayless Continues to Root for Luka Doncic and Co. Despite 0-3 Deficit

Many people have written off the Dallas Mavericks as this year’s title contenders. The Mavs are down 0-3 and tonight could be the end of the road for them. However, Skip Bayless still has hopes of a potential Mavs comeback in the series. On the recent episode of UNDISPUTED, the media veteran said that he is not going to give up on Luka Doncic and Co. just yet.

Bayless said that he saw the Mavs play a much better game in Game 3 than they have played in the previous two matchups. In his opinion, the Dallas side played more freely in the last game, which he believes can be the recipe to bounce back.

Bayless told his FS1 co-hosts Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson, “I have now watched back-to-back games in which the Mavericks made big runs at you in the fourth quarter and fell short, and that’s why it’s 3-0.” The 72-year-old also pointed out that the Mavericks outrebounded the Celtics in their first home game of the series.

However, Bayless was then reminded by Keyshawn Johnson that bouncing back from this position in the Finals is next to impossible. Maybe if they had found a spark in Game 3, the conversation would have been different.

He said, “They ain’t winning four games in a row.” Despite that, Bayless continued to hype up the Mavericks. He said that he saw a team that was having fun and winning small on-court battles in Game 3. In his opinion, if they continue to have fun in Game 4 and don’t let the three losses be a burden on them, they might be able to pull off a blinder.

Bayless’ claims can be seen as hopeful at best, like a fan who isn’t willing to give up on his team. On the flip side, the series isn’t over until one team has four wins on the board. So, the Mavs still have something to fight for.

Besides Bayless, there is one more member of the show who hasn’t counted out the Mavericks.

Lil Wayne refuses to give up on the Dallas Mavericks

During his recent appearance on Undisputed, Lil Wayne said that it’ll be too soon to call it curtains for the Mavericks because they have a beast in Luka fighting for them.

The three consecutive losses have cast a shadow on Luka’s reputation in the league. Many people have started calling him overrated.

However, Weezy vehemently disagrees with that notion. He said, “As special as we say he is on the court, he is just as special.” He believes that the Slovenian deserves all the praise that has been sent his way. If he pulls his team back, he’ll be deserving of bigger applauds.