Skip Bayless Critiques Sixers for $212M Paul George Signing While Looking at Celtics

Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers has finally become a reality. The nine-time All-Star inked a four-year, $212 million deal with the franchise. While NBA enthusiasts are weighing PG’s chances of grabbing a championship now, media veteran Skip Bayless isn’t a fan of the trade. He believes Philadelphia will regret signing an aging star.

Taking to X, the FS1 analyst reacted to the league-altering trade of George to Philadelphia. He did not take away the value of PG’s addition to the roster, adding that this will surely boost their chances of defeating the defending champions. He wrote,

“The Sixers way overpaid for Paul George at age 34 in his 15th season. They will regret having to pay him in his 18th and 19th seasons. But I give you this: HE DEFINITELY IMPROVES THEIR CHANCES OF BEATING BOSTON IN THE PLAYOFFS NEXT SEASON AND THE NEXT.”

The Sixers way overpaid for Paul George at age 34 in his 15th season. They will regret having to pay him in his 18th and 19th seasons. But I give you this: HE DEFINITELY IMPROVES THEIR CHANCES OF BEATING BOSTON IN THE PLAYOFFS NEXT SEASON AND THE NEXT. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 1, 2024

Bayless made a few valid arguments in his rant. One, George is an aging star, joining the 76ers after failing to secure any silverware despite having championship-contending rosters year after year in LA. He is also an injury-prone wing and has already undergone surgeries on his tibia and shoulder, making him a question mark every time the playoffs come into the picture.

And by the time the 2027, and 2028 seasons roll into the picture, his salary of 50+ million a season won’t make much sense, even as a trade asset.

However, George joining the likes of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey increases their chances of winning a championship in the coming years. Even at 34, PG has continued his All-Star form as just last season he averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, per game, while shooting 41.3% from downtown.

Time will tell if George turns out to be the missing piece GM Daryl Morey has been searching for. But playing alongside the league MVP surely improves his chances of going off as he will no longer be the primary scorer and distributor for the team. George can once again function on an island, becoming more of a wing than a traditional guard.