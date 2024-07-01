NBA Insider Predicts How Paul George Might Announce Free Agency Decision

If Adrian Wojnarowski’s sources are correct, Paul George is headed to Philadelphia. The former Clippers wing has had a long and difficult era with the Los Angeles side, and at 34, George seems to be interested in giving “The Process” a chance. But his announcement comes in a rather underwhelming manner as media members like Chris Haynes were predicting him to use his podcast to drop the news.

Advertisement

The Bleacher Report Insider has been breaking the most recent happenings in the trade market, and George’s trade was a constant on NBA TV’s recent programming.

But while the media waited for George to drop the news, Haynes aired a theory of when and how George would drop the bomb of his signing, with Philly. Talking about his theory, Haynes said,

“I have a theory. Not fact. But Paul George is part of the new media, as Draymond calls it. He could be getting ready to record a podcast to announce what’s going on. That’s just a theory, I have no concrete evidence on that. But all evidence points at him going to Philly.“

Don't be surprised if Paul George does this:pic.twitter.com/rhF48TBtJo — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) July 1, 2024

Haynes’s theory did have some validity to it, as George’s free agency has even been brought up on his Podcast P with Paul George multiple times. Also, George has recently emerged as one of the faces of the NBA’s new wave of player-driven media.

Thus, all things considered, the forward should have dropped the news on his pod. But unfortunately, the reality wasn’t as tantalizing as Haynes’s theory, as Monday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news of PG‘s signing to the Philadelphia side.

PG 13 is now set to join new All-Star teammates Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, potentially forming Philadelphia’s best chance at advancing beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2001. However, they have to overcome the Celtics-named adversity to claim the title.