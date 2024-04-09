Skip Bayless Declares UConn’s Back-to-Back Championship the Most Dominant Win in History

Connecticut coach Dan Hurley and players celebrate after defeating Purdue in the national championship game of the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament at State Farm Stadium.

Connecticut Huskies created history on Monday after defeating Purdue 75-60 in the championship finals. With this feat, UConn became the eighth team in the NCAA men’s tournament’s history to win consecutive NCAA men’s basketball championships, since their victory over San Diego State last year. UConn now has six championship trophies in its cabinet, tied with North Carolina and only behind Kentucky and UCLA, which have won 8 and 11 championships, respectively.

FS2 analyst Skip Bayless discussed UConn’s recent win on the latest ‘Undisputed’ segment this morning. Bayless seems incredibly impressed with UConn’s back-to-back championship run and hails the team as the ‘single most dominant college team in history.’ Discussing the NCAA championship with Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin, Bayless said, “No team in any single NCAA tournament has been better in the field than this team.”

Bayless also contends that this year’s Huskies campaign makes them the “single most dominant team in history” relative to their competition. Hailing the Huskies as the best team in the country, Bayless also added how UConn could live up to the expectations against the second-best team, Purdue, in the Finals.

To make his point, the 76-year-old analyst explained how UConn kept Purdue’s best player, Zach Edey, in check by not allowing him to bank shots from beyond the arc.

Despite bringing in their ‘B-game’ for this matchup, UConn’s defense prevented Purdue from shooting their shots, which was one of the primary reasons behind them clinching the championship. With this championship, UConn became the first team to win back-to-back NCAA titles, since Florida did in the 2006-07 season.

How did UConn fare against Purdue in the NCAA title game?

Despite having Naismith winner Zach Edey in the team, Purdue fell short against UConn to clinch their maiden NCAA title on Monday’s championship game. The Huskies were led by Tristen Newton, who scored 20 points and seven assists to contribute to this win.

Other players, such as Stephon Castle and Cam Spencer, gave the Boilermakers a run for their money in defense by pulling up from the range. Castle finished the game with 15 points and five rebounds, while Spencer added 11 points and eight rebounds.

For Purdue, Edey tried asserting his dominance on the low block and even tried getting the best of Donovan Clingan in this matchup. However, his teammates’ lack of proper support might have cost Purdue their maiden championship. The 2x Naismith Player of the Year winner finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds in this 60-75 loss against UConn in this year’s title game.