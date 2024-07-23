Skip Bayless Concerned About Team USA’s 3-Pt Shooting After Close Game Against South Sudan

Team USA had a great escape against South Sudan with a narrow 101-100 win in London. Their lackluster performance throughout this clash worried the analysts, with Skip Bayless recently joining this list. The 72-year-old expressed concerns about the roster’s 3-point shooting during this game, garnering the fans’ attention.

On UNDISPUTED, Bayless discussed how the national teams started relying heavily on long-range shooting. As a result, Team USA’s off-night from beyond the arc under the leadership of Stephen Curry nearly cost them the game. Voicing his thoughts on the team’s shortcomings, the NBA analyst mentioned,

“These games just become three-point shooting contests where they made 14-33 and we made 7-28…If they outshoot you by 7 from the line…you just have to do the math and all of a sudden you say, ‘That’s 21 points more than we scored from the 3-point line,’ because they were hot and Steph was not hot. He was 3-9 and it’s starting to feel like we kinda go when Steph sets the tone”.

.@RealSkipBayless is concerned with Team USA’s 3-point shooting after close win vs. South Sudan: pic.twitter.com/vwZRAOQo0X — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 22, 2024

Skip Bayless‘ concerns were justified considering Team USA’s 3-point shooting percentage of 25% compared to South Sudan’s 42.4%. Curry and Anthony Edwards, in particular, fell short of expectations as high-volume shooters, going 33.3% and 14.2% from beyond the arc, respectively. The rest of the team also struggled to keep up with opponents, recording 3-12 from the three-point range.

The problems resurfaced in their recent game against Germany. Curry again struggled from long-range, shooting 1-7 from beyond the arc. Fortunately, the rest of the roster stepped up, going 50% from three-point range to secure a 92-88 win.

Team USA must address this issue before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Until then, they luckily have a stalwart like LeBron James to compensate for their shortcomings.

How LeBron James pulled Team USA to victory against South Sudan

While the entire Team USA struggled to find its footing, James was in a league of his own. Throughout the game, the 39-year-old looked unstoppable, recording 23 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. On top of this, he shot 9-13 from the field and 2-3 from beyond the arc, making up for the rest of the roster’s poor shooting night.

The 4x champion was also instrumental in deciding the game’s outcome, as his driving layup in the crucial moments gave Team USA a one-point lead. This proved to be enough for them to secure the victory, adding to Bayless’ excitement. Consequently, the analyst praised the 20x All-Star on the show, stating,

“I gotta say, LeBron played an extraordinary basketball game for his stage and age. He was the best player on the floor. So when it come down to the last two plays, and I was applauding him ’cause I sat here for 20 years saying, ‘If it comes to this situation, just put your head down and drive it because nobody can keep you from the rim'”.

King James’ impressive performance has undoubtedly given the rest of the team some breathing space. However, they must aim to catch up with their veteran leader soon, as the big stage is knocking on the door.