Skip Bayless’ Net Worth of $17 Million Was Built on First Take’s Back, but Rocky Balboa Added to His Fortune Too

Feb 23, 2013; Fort Collins, CO, USA; Colorado State Rams fans hold large cut outs of ESPN television personality Stephen A. Smith (left) and Skip Bayless (right) during the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Moby Arena. The Lobos defeated the Rams 91-82. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Skip Bayless is one of the most infamous pundits in the NBA circle but he is still widely popular with incredibly deep pockets.

Skip Bayless has to be the most hated personality in the entire NBA media. His takes and his mannerisms don’t often sit too well with players or even pundits. But, through hook and crook, Bayless has managed to keep himself relevant and in demand.

NBA fans just can’t get enough of him. Even when they hate him so much, they always gravitate towards Skip. But this push is dangerous for Bayless, who often lands himself in controversies or feuds due to his ever-increasing hunger for the spotlight.

Being one of the most popular sports personalities has helped the big-mouthed pundit make big bucks in his career.

How much is Skip Bayless of First Take fame worth?

Skip reached new heights in his career after First Take took off. The show was launched in 2007 and Bayless was the first-ever analyst on it. He worked on it for the next 9 years before leaving in 2016. In 2012, four years before he parted ways with ESPN, Bayless also brought in Stephen A. Smith.

The show is easily one of the top sports shows in the entire country. There is reason to believe that when Bayless was on it, he made a ton of money. In fact, his current net worth of $17 million is because of his long-term gig on the show.

In 2021, Skip resigned with Fox Sports for a 4-year deal worth $32 million. That roughly puts his yearly salary at $8 million. Fox spent the big bucks to keep Skip from going back to ESPN. They were ready to take that extra step to keep Skip Bayless on Undisputed and they truly did.

Bayless had a small cameo in the film Rocky Balboa starring Sylvester Stallone

As we told you earlier, Bayless is a very popular figure among American sports fans. His cameo in the final film of the Rocky franchise proves how visible he is across the country.

In the movie, Skip appears in a fedora with a cigar in his mouth speaking about the forthcoming fight between Rocky and a young boxer. Though it might not have brought him much money but we are sure Skip received a decent paycheck for the film.

