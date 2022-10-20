Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Los Angeles Lakers Release Injury Report on the 9x All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are facing off against city rivals the LA Clippers and Russell Westbrook is fit enough to start. Will they prevail?

The Los Angeles Lakers had a nightmare start to the NBA season. They were thumped by the Golden State Warriors on opening night and the questions were rife.

Among the usual suspects was Russell Westbrook. While he did have a good stat line, a closer eye test will tell you how abysmal his performance was.

Westbrook has blamed the issues on his hamstring. But the eyes never lie and as Charles Barkley said, there seems to be a sort of discontent around the 9x All-Star.

Westbrook believes coming off the bench could have caused the hamstring strain. “Absolutely, I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight. Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame.” (Via @kylegoon) pic.twitter.com/LZ4o0bY8GO — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 19, 2022

But will he feature in the next game? The Lakers have released an injury report and his name is off the sheet!

Also read: “It’s That Russell Westbrook Airball That’ll Get Twitter Going”: Reggie Miller Prophesied Lakers Star’s Roast in the Loss against Dubs

Russell Westbrook is set to start vs the LA Clippers!

Looks like Brodie might feature and even start for the Lakers. After the niggling hamstring issue over the last two games, it seems to have dissipated entirely.

Russell Westbrook is off the #Lakers injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Clippers. No other changes. pic.twitter.com/BeSeyCQNlz — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 20, 2022

In the latest, report Westbrook has moved from probable to certain. And instead, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as probable.

So, it looks like Kawhi Leonard and John Wall will not face off against Brodie and the Lakers.

Also read: “They All Taking Russell Westbrook’s Joy Out of Basketball”: Charles Barkley Suggests LeBron James & the Lakers Trade Russ Immediately

How will the Lakers fare this season?

This a question that begs to answer, the Lakers still have a long way to go. After all, it is only the first game and they faced off against the defending champions no less.

The Warriors might have been too good for the Lakers and as far as we know, the LA outfit has enough firepower to keep up against the best.

It is only a matter of finding the formula that works. With a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James, there is no question they will do well.

But for now, we have to see how they fare in the “Battle of LA”.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook, I’m Sorry You Gotta Go Through That Bro”: Patrick Beverley Didn’t Feel Lakers Teammate’s Absence in His Huddle, Blames Media for the Hype