Skip Bayless walks through his workout routine – Phenomenal dedication to his body, not so much for his craft

Skip Bayless – love him or hate him, he is in better shape than 95% of the world’s population.

An average American man can probably run about a mile before he starts gasping for breath. Skip Bayless does marathons for fun. That’s how healthy the 70-year-old is. A testament to his dedication to staying healthy and fit, Skip is probably the fittest senior citizen ever.

In a video for Men’s Health, Skip takes everyone through his workout, the motivation behind staying fit, and his end goal. Looking like Sylvester Stallone without the PEDs and the slur-Bayless has not wavered from his workout since 1998.

The only thing he has over his eternal rival, LeBron James, is age. And hair-somehow, this man won the genetic lottery in that matter. While Bron is enjoying himself in Cabo drinking Lobos, Bayless has been doing half marathons on the treadmill, waking up at 2 am every day to start Twitter wars and wear some ugly-ass Jordans.

Also Read: Skip Bayless claims new Back-Court Duo for Lakers is better than $47 Million Russell Westbrook

Skip Bayless spends countless hours in the gym for staying in shape – he really just wants validation from one guy

For all the workouts Skip does, there is one muscle he’s worked the most—his jaw. He is quick to say whatever comes to his mouth, because, quite frankly, nothing really comes to his mind. A grandfather who could very well be on a ventilator soon shouldn’t be saying childish stuff on television.

All those years of chicken and broccoli for what? To get lauded by Michael Jordan? To get his “Senpai noticed me” moment from LeBron? Apparently not, because he quotes, “he does it for his health”. That may be so, but everyone knows he is training to square up to Bron one day. Just to tell him, Jordan is better.

Does he need to train this way to stay in shape for a 2.5-hour debate session? No. Does he do it for himself, though? 100%. For someone who’s only one Zendaya away from reaching the Queen’s age, he’s in phenomenal shape. Too bad that is where he stops being phenomenal.

If he had worked using his brain more than the muscles that didn’t fit his face, Skip would be one of the greats of television—instead, he will forever be known as the hater who refused to grow up.

Also Read: “I Can Lose in These Shoes!”: Skip Bayless took an idiotic jab at LeBron James, ditches Friday traditional Jordans for LeBrons