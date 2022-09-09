“I Can Lose in These Shoes!”: Skip Bayless took an idiotic jab at LeBron James, ditches Friday traditional Jordans for LeBrons

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless finds yet another way to spread his hatred of LeBron James, posts photo in Nike LeBrons

If you’ve been following the NBA for a while and watch NBA morning shows, or even go on Twitter, for that matter, you know who Skip Bayless is. Skip is a sports columnist, commentator, and television personality. The 70-year-old man has been around the NBA and NFL since 1974.

The man grew his professional career while watching Michael Jordan weave his magic and dazzle everyone. He has also watched LeBron James right from the start. However, ever since LBJ started getting compared to Michael Jordan, Skip decided he’d had enough and became the biggest LeBron James hater you’d ever find.

The Fox Sports analyst takes the GOAT debate very seriously and has time and again made it known that Michael Jordan is his GOAT. In order to keep building a case against LeBron, Bayless keeps spreading hate about the King. With no recent news to hate on, Skip decided last week to make his own content to put the King down.

Skip Bayless disses LeBron James while wearing LeBrons instead of Jordans

Following Skip Bayless for a while, one starts to recognize the man’s tendencies. He loves to hate on LeBron James, would defend Michael Jordan with his life and honors, and do anything to keep his show’s ratings up.

Every Friday, Skip posts a photo wearing a pair of Jordans, with a caption, “Can’t lose in these shoes! MJ Forever!”

Well, last Friday, news was a little slow, and I’m assuming the Undisputed ratings were a little down, so Skip decided to stir things up on his own. Instead of wearing Jordans, the man put on a pair of LeBrons, and took it to his Instagram. There he put a post with the caption,

“I CAN lose in these shoes. MJ>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>LBJ. Undisputed returns Monday”

Despite his childish attempt at a jab, the fans were more surprised watching Skip don a pair of LeBrons. I guess if you stay in the media long enough, you see everything.