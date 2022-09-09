Basketball

“I Can Lose in These Shoes!”: Skip Bayless took an idiotic jab at LeBron James, ditches Friday traditional Jordans for LeBrons

"I Can Lose in These Shoes!": Skip Bayless took an idiotic jab at LeBron James, ditches Friday traditional Jordans for LeBrons
Raahib Singh

Basketball is more than just a sport for me, it's a lifestyle. Using my platform, I aspire to share my love of the game with others.

Previous Article
"T20 cricket needs to explore a fairer methods": Sanjay Manjrekar calls to negate the importance of toss in T20 matches after recent Asia Cup 2022 results
Next Article
"It's difficult to find a relationship like this"– Michael Schumacher talks about his special bond with Sebastian Vettel
NBA Latest Post
"I Can Lose in These Shoes!": Skip Bayless took an idiotic jab at LeBron James, ditches Friday traditional Jordans for LeBrons
“I Can Lose in These Shoes!”: Skip Bayless took an idiotic jab at LeBron James, ditches Friday traditional Jordans for LeBrons

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless finds yet another way to spread his hatred of LeBron…