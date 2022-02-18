“Sky is the limit for LaMelo Ball”: Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson are in awe of Hornets All-Star’s abilities and maturity at his age

LaMelo Ball hasn’t just amazed fans with his basketball skills in a short time, many legends of the game are in awe of his game as well.

If you watch LaMelo Ball play, it is hard to believe that he hasn’t even played a complete 2-years in the league. Well, that is the case for most of the players from the 2020 draft. The lot of guards that came from that class has been one of the best in years potential wise.

Take Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Desmond Bane, or Tyrese Maxey, all of them are already playing at an elite level and already look like guys who would go on to become the cornerstone of their franchises in the future.

For now, you couldn’t say the same for others but LaMelo Ball at age 20 is already a leader on the court for his franchise. Competing for the Playoffs spot this season he along with Miles Bridges and other supporting casts in Charlotte has already made his team the best they have been in years.

Be it because of an injury to another All-Star, the 2021 Rookie of the Year has got his first All-Star selection in just his sophomore year in the league which is a rare scenario in recent years. But that is not the ceiling for the youngest Ball brother.

Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson believe “Sky is the limit” for LaMelo Ball

Thursday night as the Hornets took on the leaders of the East, Miami Heat, former hoopers Jamal Crawford and Quentin Richardson returned for a new stream of NBA HooperVision on NBA League Pass.

As the game went into halftime with Charlotte coming over a 7-point deficit with a 24-10 second quarter, the duo discussed LaMelo’s excellence. He had a 14-point triple-double with 10-rebounds and 14-assists in a 107-111 double-overtime game.

Melo’s control over the game is quite unparalleled, not just for his age. He draws defense on every play like no other player in the league, which doesn’t only disrupt his opponent’s focus, but also makes it easier for his teammates to get open or drive towards the basket without much resistance.

Every aspect of the 6’7 point guard’s game is as good as a young LeBron James if not better. Averaging over 20-points, 7-rebounds, 7-assists this season, Melo is already a better playmaker than LBJ was in his first 4-5 years.

The man has a better assist to turnovers ratio than the King. So, when legends say the sky is the limit for LaMelo they are not exaggerating anything, there is literally no limit for any facet of his game.