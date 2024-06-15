Snoop Dogg Confesses Luka Doncic Turned Him into a Fan with His Fearless Trash Talk

Luka Doncic has been phenomenal this postseason, especially with his performance in the Western Conference Finals. His strong showing in the playoffs has introduced his game to many and hence, Luka has made some new fans as well on his way to the NBA Finals. Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is among those people who were introduced to the Luka Magic this season. And as it turns out, Snoop is now a fan of the Mavericks superstar.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with the legendary DJ Whoo Kid, the veteran rapper recalled the exact moment when he became a Luka fan.

Uncle Snoop is a lifelong basketball fan. Therefore, he went to see Game 5 of the WCF at Target Center in Minnesota since he was in town for a show the next day. During the game, the 52-year-old witnessed some fearless trash talking from Luka from his courtside seat near the baseline. Interestingly, it was Snoop’s first time watching Luka play inside an arena.

During his conversation with Whoo Kid, the host reminded Snoop of the alleged beef they had during the Wolves game. Whoo Kid was referring to the moment during Game 5 when Luka yelled, “Who’s crying now mother f**ker?” in Snoop’s direction.

This was right after the Slovenian had extended the Mavs’ lead to 37 with 7:55 left in the third quarter. However, Luka wasn’t talking to Snoop or anyone sitting beside him, but to a fan who was sitting behind the rapper.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Whoo Kid (@djwhookid)

Snoop said, “Luka wasn’t talking to me, it was somebody that was talking sh*t to him…every minute I was there. He was like, ‘Luka, you’re a crybaby’…and then Luka took the lead, he said, ‘Who’s crying now mother f**ker?’ I was like, this n***a’s dog…So I became a fan of Luka that night.”

Apart from Uncle Snoop, Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins also sang praises for the Slovenian following his fearless trash-talking exhibition.

Stephen A. Smith was impressed by Luka Doncic’s trash-talking

After the Mavs advanced to the NBA Finals, Stephen A. and Kendrick Perkins talked about his trash talking on First Take.

Perkins started by saying, “I don’t like it, Molly, I loved it…He’s one of the few that has given us what the game has been missing. We don’t want to see the jersey swaps, we don’t want to see, ‘It’s all love, my brother’…We want to see this, a competitor.”



After listening to Perkins being happy about the competitive nature of Luka, all Stephen A. could say was, “I have nothing to add. It’s what I love, it’s what we ache for in the sport of basketball. It’s not about fighting one another, it’s about, ‘Okay, I’m gonna bust your a**, what are you gonna do about it?'”

It seems like Luka bringing the old competitiveness back in the league has given everyone an additional reason to like him.