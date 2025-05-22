Chad Johnson Firmly Goes Against Lakers Legend On Luka Doncic Trade Having Triggered Malpractice By The NBA In Mavericks 1st Overall Draft Pick

The 2025 Draft Lottery has come and gone, but the dust hasn’t settled just yet. In what many saw as a rigged affair, the Dallas Mavericks landed the No. 1 overall pick despite having just a 1.8% chance. That outcome has reignited debates about the lottery’s integrity. Much of the controversy revolves around the optics: Dallas trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, only to end up with a golden ticket to sign Cooper Flagg — the country’s top NBA prospect — just a few months later.

NBA communities on social media are buzzing with conspiracy theories — and recently, Shaquille O’Neal added some fuel to the fire with a cryptic anecdote dating back to the 1992 Draft, the year ‘Diesel’ was destined to go No. 1.

Speaking on Ashley Nevel’s podcast, Shaq recalled an interaction with then-commissioner David Stern ahead of the big night. “He says to me, ‘Can’t wait for you to come to the NBA.’ Then he pulls me to the side and asks, ‘You want to play where it’s cold or where it’s hot?’” Shaq said he preferred the heat (the weather, not the team) and a few days later, the Orlando Magic landed the top pick.

Considering the heated nature of the topic right now, this only paints the league in a worse light.

That said, not everyone is willing to make too much of the Mavericks landing the No. 1 pick. On Nightcap, former Lakers guard Nick Van Exel stated that Dallas, when healthy, already has a championship-caliber roster.

A team like the Utah Jazz, which finished 15th in the Conference, would need Flagg more. And he could have been their centerpiece from the beginning. A true franchise-changer. So, rigging a lottery for no major benefit doesn’t make any sense.

Chad Johnson, on the other hand, is confident that there was some foul play involved in this year’s draft lottery.

He said, “That’s definitely a fix…Just a coincidence they get rid of Luka and just so happens, of all teams that are in the large to get the number one pick…it’s Dallas.”

The ex-NFL star also rejected Exel’s theory by claiming that the Mavs are in deep trouble due to the injuries of Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.

Johnson’s confidence in the draft being rigged raises an important question: Is this just fan speculation, or are we overlooking a deeper issue? If the lottery were truly manipulated, it would imply that Ernst & Young (EY), the accounting firm responsible for overseeing the process, is involved in federal-level malpractice.

The NBA insists the lottery system is airtight, and there’s no public evidence of tampering. Still, this entire saga highlights a growing trust deficit between the league and its fans when it comes to its most important procedures.

People aren’t just asking for answers—they’re asking for transparency.