Snoop Dogg Roasts Draymond Green On Live Broadcast For Missing Too Many Shots

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

Snoop Dogg(L) and Draymond Green(R)

You know it’s a great time to turn up the commentary volume when Snoop Dogg, one of the most hilarious individuals in the world of entertainment, joins the broadcast team for an NBA game. He sat on the panel for the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors on Monday night, being his usual self, and in the process ended up roasting Draymond Green.

It was a forgettable outing for the Warriors and Green. They lost 103-102, thanks largely to their struggles in offense and a relatively cold night from Stephen Curry.

Green himself scored just six points. He attempted five shots from deep but didn’t convert any which only gave Snoop an opportunity to take a dig at him.

“Draymond Green is taking a whole lot of three pointers tonight, I don’t believe he made any,” the iconic rapper said sardonically. His partner in commentary reminded him that there’s a reason the Clippers defense kept keeping him open.

“I’ve noticed, I’ve seen he’s open five,” Snoop Dogg added, clearly noting that Green isn’t a shooter good enough to warrant tough guarding. And on the night, there’s no way Green could even defend himself off the court.

The four-time NBA champion acknowledged that the Warriors’ shooting was woeful. He insisted that they played well but lamented over the fact that the ball just didn’t want to go in for anyone.

“We took care of the ball, we defended well, I thought we did a lot of good things…. we forced turnovers, we just didn’t capitalize on nothing. It’s unfortunate, sometimes the ball doesn’t go in,” Green said in the post-game press conference.

The Warriors did force 20 turnovers on the Clippers, and on any other night, it should have resulted in a comfortable victory. But on Monday, it wasn’t enough. Curry scored 27 points on nine made field goals, and Green had just six on two made field goals. It was a squandered opportunity for the Warriors to start a winning streak once again, as they fell to a 19-18 record, hovering dangerously near the .500 mark.

For Clippers fans, the night ended well and they can look back on Snoop’s commentary with a lot of fun. Even when Steve Kerr was ejected in the fourth quarter of the game, Dogg was at his absolute best, reacting absolutely comically.

“Uh-oh, Steve gonna get thrown out!” Snoop explained, before shouting, “Get him out of there, get him out of there! Back him up GP…” 

But right after he asked Gary Payton II to stop Kerr from throwing hands at the referee, Snoop Dogg started to call for Kerr to go at the officials. A few oohs and aahs later, he said, “Get him, you’re in Inglewood, Steve!” 

Truly, Snoop Dogg is a character like no other. Broadcasts would be infinitely more fun with someone like him calling the play.

