“Nothing Short of AMAZING!”: Stephen Curry’s Mom Sonya Pens Message for Cameron Brink After 2024 WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever won the 2024 WNBA draft lottery with the no-brainer first-overall pick of Iowa Hawkeyes superstar Caitlin Clark. The Los Angeles Sparks, who had the second pick, did not have to think too hard about their decision as well. They gladly snagged Stanford sensation Cameron Brink, the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Brink’s entourage during the draft featured a special guest. Her godmother and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry, accompanied her to the event and was among the people the former Stanford star shared a warm embrace with before making her way to the stage.

On Wednesday, Sonya penned a heartfelt tribute for Brink and her family on Instagram,

“It was such a surreal experience watching my Goddaughter Cameron Brink get picked second in the 2024 WNBA draft by the LA Sparks! Thank you Michelle, Greg, and Cy for including me! Witnessing firsthand, her journey to this day has been nothing short of AMAZING! I can’t wait to see how God continues to use you on the next level! LA here we come!”

Brink was moved by Sonya’s wonderful post and replied with heart emojis. Her mother, Michelle, also showcased her gratitude for Sonya and replied that her daughter wouldn’t have hit the heights she did without her godmother’s love and support.

It was not just the Brink family, even Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee expressed her happiness and congratulated the young superstar.

It was an incredible night for the Brink family. Moreover, Sonya’s presence at the biggest moment of her life suggests she played a massive role in raising and nurturing the young star.

Cameron Brink’s incredible college career

While Caitlin Clark unsurprisingly was the night’s main attraction, Cameron Brink was no slouch herself. The Sparks’ top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft was among the most sought-after names in her draft class.

She had a spectacular senior year with Stanford and won several awards. She played 34 games and averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and an incredible 3.7 blocks per game. She also won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award and the Lisa Leslie Award, a coveted prize given to the best collegiate center. Winning her second Pac-12 Player of the Year award, she led her team to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 stage where the NC State Wolfpack upstaged them.

Unlike Clark, Brink did not finish her college career without tasting the ultimate success. She played a critical role in helping Stanford win their third NCAA Championship in 2021, ending a 29-year wait for the program. The center is one of the finest young players in the sport and the Sparks have a future superstar on their roster, who can help add more titles to the franchise’s tally of three.