“Beat that, Michael Jordan.. LeBron James, you’re not gonna come close!”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains why Bill Russell’s 11 in 13 outshines every other achievement

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar credits Bill Russell as the greatest NBA player, ahead of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Alcindor, born Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr., made his first statement off the court when he changed his name. When Alcindor converted to Islam in the summer of 1968, he became Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most recognized, accomplished, and skillful basketball players of all time.

He played with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers winning a combined six NBA titles with the two franchises. As a Laker, he developed the most unstoppable shot in basketball history, the “Skyhook” shot.

There have great and prodigious scorers throughout NBA history, yet Kareem is STILL the leader in points scored after all these years.

Kareem is one of the best players of all time, yet he seldom receives GOAT compliments like LeBron James or Michael Jordan. However, the ex-player has an intriguing take on the GOAT argument, suggesting that it is neither Jordan nor LeBron.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar states that Bill Russell is the greatest basketball player of all time

When discussing the greatest players to ever play the game, it appears that the number of titles won has become one of the most key metrics. It is without a doubt Michael Jordan’s biggest edge over LeBron James.

But, if rings are so important, why isn’t Bill Russell the clear favorite? Kareem Abdul-Jabbar absolutely believes that is the case.

Kareem, as always, was exceedingly modest in his approach, praising the great Bill Russell. After all, winning 11 titles is an achievement that few people can replicate, let alone surpass. Nonetheless, Russell is rarely addressed in the GOAT argument.

“The most successful was Bill Russell. And he knew how to help his team win. Eleven world titles in thirteen years. Michael Jordan, beat that. LeBron will not come close. Let’s face it… The impact you make on the game should be used to evaluate you. Bill Russell had an impact on the game. You couldn’t even get a shot close to the hoop. For thirteen years, he tormented everyone!”

It’s most likely due to the story and stereotype we associate with that era, as well as a general lack of teams and strong players. Despite that, winning 11 of 13 titles in any league is no small feat.

Kareem grew up admiring Russell and appreciating his influence on the court. That’s why, despite the fact that many fans disagree, he rates him above Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and himself in terms of impacting the game and winning the most championships.

