"So Damn Sensitive...So Dismissive": Stephen A. Smith Explains Why LeBron James and JJ Redick's New Podcast Is a Step in the Right Direction

Stephen A. Smith is pleased after watching the first episode of ‘Mind the Game’ Podcast with LeBron James and JJ Redick. He emphasized the pod’s goal of having a “pure conversation about the game of basketball”. Smith gave “major props and congratulations” to LBJ for starting this podcast. The ESPN analyst reminded people that he has always acknowledged athletes like James, Kevin Durant, and Curry as “brilliant minds”.

However, he hasn’t been pleased with how some of the athletes act “aloof” and “dismissive”. In his ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show‘, the ESPN analyst explained why LeBron James’ approach to podcasting is a breath of fresh air,

“The NBA is rife with brilliant, brilliant basketball minds. Their problem is that they’re so damn sensitive most of the time and they are so dismissive and aloof because they’re not talking to somebody they consider on their level. They don’t want to talk about it as opposed to take an opportunity to teach the game.”

The NBA critic then appreciated James’ “bravado” and highlighted how he is explaining the “elements of basketball” that an ‘average NBA fan’ can’t see . The First Take host also lauded James’ choice of joining forces with JJ Redick. He believes that Redick is a “brilliant basketball mind” and is also proficient at countering critics.

For the long-term ESPN commentator, this move is a piece of great news for the basketball world. It will help an “average NBA fan” connect better with the nuances of the games rather than just consuming sensational headlines.

LeBron James wants to bring more nuance to hooping convos

LeBron James intends to shy away from attention-grabbing “hot takes”. He believes that the game is discussed in a reductive manner and needs enrichment. Therefore, his endeavor Uninterrupted sought to depart from the “hot takes” culture and turn hoops conversation into a more creative endeavor.

As one of the most accomplished athletes ever, he adds a much-needed layer to the podcast space. Uninterrupted’s marquee show ‘The Shop’ is based upon having a casual hoops conversation while getting a hairdo.

Since ‘The Shop’, a plethora of podcasts have flooded the market. PG-13’s ‘Podcast P with Paul George’ is one of the most renowned names in the NBA right now. The Volume’s ‘Draymond Green Show’ has also garnered much-deserved attention. Patrick Beverley’s Barstool Sports-powered ‘Pat Bev Show’ with Rone has also made waves. Theo Pinson has also left an impression with his pod work at ‘Tidal League’.

Needless to say, such enriching conversations are like food to the sport. More and more fans can learn about the craft and what goes on behind the scenes to put together such showmanship in front of fans.