“My dream is to move back to Serbia and train horses after my basketball career”: Nikola Jokic reveals post-retirement plans ahead of Elitloppet

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic discusses his post-retirement plans of training horses ahead of the Elitloppet in Sweden.

Nikola Jokic’s hobby of horse riding is no hidden fact, describing it as his stress relief and something he loves to do. The Joker celebrated his second consecutive MVP award uniquely, receiving it at a horse stable in Serbia with his family and friends by his side.

Jokic became the 13th player and 5th center in NBA history to win back-to-back MVP. The Nuggets superstar likes to lead a reclusive life away from the glitz and glamor of the league. Jokic doesn’t enjoy having the celebrity tag and would rather have nobody know him.

While talking about his penchant for horses, the Serbian native said the following.

“I like the smell of them. The best feeling ever is when you feed them. The sound of them eating in the stable is the best sound you can ever hear. It’s just something that I think just a horseman can feel.” pic.twitter.com/oFFBX5EpbU — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 22, 2021

Currently enjoying his off-season in Serbia, Jokic averaged 27.1 PPG, 13.8 RPG, and 7.9 APG during the regular season on 58.3% shooting from the field. With 19 of them, Jokic led the league in triple-doubles this season, ranking 7th on the all-time list.

Also read: “Nikola Jokic will be earning $350/second if he signs that supermax!”: How Nuggets MVP can make an average American’s annual wage in less than 4 minutes

Recently, The Joker divulged his post-retirement plan ahead of the Elitloppet in Sweden.

Nikola Jokic plans to move back to Serbia and train horses after his NBA career.

The Joker doesn’t like one bit of the limelight that comes with being a superstar, which was evident from his recent interaction with the cast of Inside the NBA. Jokic’s simplicity was reflected in him sitting outside a horse stable despite being live on national television.

“When I’m old, fat and grumpy… I’m going to tell my kids back in the day I was really good playing basketball.” Nikola Jokic caught up with @TurnerSportsEJ after winning his 2nd consecutive #KiaMVP pic.twitter.com/ZtxhzwnCNd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2022

The four-time All-Star is currently in Sweden for the Elitloppet. For those who don’t know, Elitlopp is an annual, invitational Group One harness event that has taken place at Solvalla Racetrack in Sweden since 1952. The competition is one of the most prestigious international events in trotting.

Despite being at the peak of his prime, Jokic has already thought of what he intends to do once he hangs his basketball boots.

“My dream is to move back to Serbia and train horses after my basketball career.”

Via: Reddit

While Jokic may have chalked out his retirement plans, he still has a lot of boxes to tick, if he wishes to be one of the all-time centers, one of them is winning a championship.

Also read: “Hopefully I’m gonna have some percentage from the Taco Bell”: Nikola Jokic’s hilarious response on being drafted during a commercial of the fast-food chain