“So F**k Women’s Basketball?”: Paige Bueckers Defends Herself From Trolls After Rooting For Naz Reid

Professional athletes, much like celebrities, are constantly under the microscope with almost all their moves being monitored, including their activity on social media as well. While most of the time, such a constant spotlight is usually a result of fans consuming more content related to the said athlete, more often than not, there are a few who just want to criticize whatever they do. But in a rare occasion like this one, UConn star Paige Bueckers woke up and simply said, ‘Not Today.’

Still playing at a collegiate level, Paige Bueckers almost became prey to the internet trolls after she name-dropped Minnesota Timberwolves forward, Naz Reid on her official X(Twitter) account during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

Naz Reid — Paige Bueckers (@paigebueckers1) May 25, 2024

With little to no information on Paige Bueckers’ background, upbringing, and preferences, fans on X barely wasted a minute to call Paige out as many felt that she had no interest in Women’s basketball.

To make such a wild and outrageous claim on the internet, that too, right out of the blue, would work wonders in inducing subtle fits of rage into almost anyone and everyone. However, the 22-year-old managed to choose the high road instead.

The fan tweeted, “Oh so f**k women’s basketball?”

As a response, Bueckers pulled out her iPad while watching Game 2 between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Denver Nuggets on her television. Paige’s response was simple, yet enough and effective.

“Women’s basketball ALWAYS,” followed by a salute emoji.

What many fans may not have picked up on is the fact that Paige Bueckers pulled up the matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks, as both teams feature highly touted rookies, Caitlin Clark and Cameron Brink.

Paige Bueckers was born in Edina, Minnesota, where the six-foot guard spent her entire childhood. She also went on to attend Hopkins High School in Hopkins, Minnesota. Growing up watching the Timberwolves games, Paige is a fan of the team, which explains her shoutout to Naz Reid.

Paige Bueckers brings a fresh perspective to help Women’s basketball

The majority of fans and viewers tend to live under the illusion that almost all female players in the WNBA are advocates for the disparity in coverage between Men’s and Women’s basketball on national television.

Well, Paige Bueckers is one of those who not only talk the talk but also walk the distance as well. According to USAToday, Paige has quite a different take on stepping into the spotlight in the hopes of advancing Women’s basketball.

“It’s more important for the game to share the spotlight — to grow the game and show all the stars of college basketball and not focus on one particular player, whether it be me, Caitlin, Angel [Reese], Juju [Watkins]. I mean, there are so many names in college basketball that are huge, that are stars, that deserve credit. And I think — it’s not my job — but the media can do a better job of making sure everybody gets love.”

Paige Bueckers is in her final year of college and will most probably declare for the WNBA draft coming next year. Based on her statement above, if the young UConn guard can keep the same mentality till next year, you can be sure that quite a few teams will be fighting to select her on draft night.