Lynx’s Coach Cheryl Reeve Has a Simple Message for Minnesota’s Own Paige Bueckers After Getting Drafted by the Wings

Jan 22, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after her three point basket and being fouled by the Villanova Wildcats in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Monday was a monumental day in the life of Paige Bueckers, who was unsurprisingly selected first overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. As the sixth Huskie to go first overall, the UConn standout joins a Dallas Wings team that fell to the bottom of the W last season, finishing with just nine wins after going 22-18 the season prior.

Despite initial rumblings that the star guard didn’t want to join the Wings, Bueckers entered the draft as expected. There was no way the franchise could allow a player of Bueckers’ caliber to slip through their fingertips, and there was no way anyone but Paige would be going first overall. Bueckers has received plenty of attention from every fan of the WNBA, including from rival coaches.

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve discussed the Wings drafting Bueckers and the moment she knew the 23-year-old was a special player. Bueckers was born and raised in Minnesota, so the veteran coach knows her well and has been able to witness her biggest strides on the court over the years.

“It was 2014 for me, that I saw her in a gym, at Lifetime,” Reeve said, reminiscing on her first encounter with Bueckers. She mentioned that plenty of talented hoopers have come through the state, but the National Champion is one of the very best. “For Paige, the best since Lindsay Whalen, it’s fun, it’s fun for the state [of Minnesota].”

Reeve showered Bueckers with praise but had one simple message for the rising superstar when she faces her hometown team. “We just want each time, when she plays, she learns to hate the Lynx,” Reeves said, possibly sparking a potential Wings-Lynx rivalry in the near future.

Growing up in Minnesota, Bueckers was a noted Lynx fan. When she was asked about the likelihood of her being selected by the Wings before the draft, she simply shared that she’s excited to be a professional, wherever she ends up. But, she did share she had a love for her hometown Lynx.

“Just the be able to play in the league. The Minnesota Lynx was everything for me, so growing up watching Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen, and the rest of that dynasty and to be able to share that experience and be a part of that… it’s surreal to say,” Bueckers told TODAY.

While Reeve is undoubtedly rooting for Bueckers, her comment may have been intended to get the best out of a player and person she knows very well. If Bueckers brings it whenever she matches up with the Lynx, Minnesota fans will be in for a treat even if the home team loses.