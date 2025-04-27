“She’s Okay”: Luka Doncic Picks Caitlin Clark as His Favorite WNBA Player While Brushing Aside Paige Bueckers

Luka Doncic’s love for basketball transcends more than just the NBA. The Lakers’ superstar revealed his love and appreciation for women’s basketball, specifically the WNBA. He went into depth regarding his favorite player, stating Fever superstar Caitlin Clark as his choice. Recent top overall pick Paige Bueckers doesn’t quite live up to Doncic’s standards.

Clark put forth one of the greatest seasons in WNBA history as just a rookie. She brought an immense amount of eyes to the league. As a result, the WNBA experienced it’s greatest surge in popularity ever. Doncic became one of the people hypnotized by Clark’s stellar basketball abilities.

The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year plays similarly to Doncic. They both have an amazing shooting stroke from three-point range and have a knack for getting others involved. It is only fitting that Doncic finds joy in watching her play.

Unfortunately, his knowledge of women’s basketball hasn’t reached the collegiate scene just yet. The revelation of his WNBA fandom occurred on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley. The host followed up asking him about Paige Bueckers, to which Doncic kept his response simple.

“Well, she’s okay,” Doncic said when referring to Bueckers. “I didn’t see her playing in the women’s NBA.”

Pressley attempted to make Doncic flustered due to Bueckers being the Dallas Wings’ recent draft pick. His connection to Dallas as a former Maverick could’ve led to the Slovenian star slipping up in his comments. Instead, he kept himself composed and praised Clark.

Clark has received praise from countless figures within the NBA. Doncic’s high level of words toward Clark isn’t the first time he has spoken highly of the WNBA superstar.

Doncic was in awe of Clark’s outstanding shooting

Before Clark made her way into the WNBA, she captured the attention of Doncic. Her stellar shooting ability made him take notice. As a result, he held her in high regard, even higher than himself.

“[Clark] is more Steph Curry than me,” Doncic said. “She’s the woman Steph Curry. She can shoot it better than me.”

Doncic believes Clark’s talents is on par with Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Her ability to knock down three-point shots at a prolific clip is second to none, just like Curry’s. She still has a long way to go until her name is in the record books but she is well on her way.

Considering players such as Doncic are in Clark’s corner, the only way to go is up. Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Clark is on pace to shatter the expectations that were placed during her historic rookie season.