“So Thoughtless That I Can’t Let it Slide”: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Sides With Mark Cuban, Condemns Elon Musk For His ‘Racist’ Take

Mark Cuban and eccentric billionaire Elon Musk had a spat on social media over a controversial subject. Following Harvard President Claudine Gay’s resignation last week, Musk responded to a post on X, formerly called Twitter, criticizing Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in American corporations, saying, “DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it.”

Cuban gave Musk a lengthy response about why DEI was critical, and he retorted, “Cool, so when should we expect to see a short white/Asian women on the Mavs?” Cuban responded with a link to an article where he’s quoted saying he would consider giving Brittney Griner a chance to play in the NBA.

https://twitter.com/mcuban/status/1743086183444299826?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar gave his two cents about Cuban and Musk’s argument on his blog on Substack. He wrote:

“[Musk’s] claim about diversity programs being racist is so thoughtless that I can’t let it slide. To his credit, neither could Mark Cuban. The sheer lack of critical thinking, reasoned logic, awareness of facts, and history from a man who wields so much influence is staggering.”

Kareem claimed Musk has a low social IQ and doesn’t know it. He shared a link containing studies proving racial discrimination remains a prominent problem in the US. He argued that diversity programs are critical in helping People of Color secure opportunities that they have been historically denied due to racial prejudice. Kareem concluded his note with another jibe at Musk:

“Good for Mark Cuban for speaking up. As for Musk, historians can ponder how the world’s richest man also became the world’s most irrational man.”

Kareem is usually articulate and polite. However, Musk’s claim that DEI initiatives are racist seemed to justifiably offend the Lakers icon. He is as revered for his activism as he was for his skyhook. He has been outspoken against all forms of discrimination and has never shied away from taking brave public stands. So, Musk’s comments struck a nerve, clearly prompting the Hall of Famer to go on the offensive.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized Elon Musk for comments about the LGBTQIA+ community

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also called out Elon Musk for another controversial statement. A post talking about the alleged perpetrator of the school shooting in Iowa said, “We need to have a national conversation about the radicalization of LGBTQ youth.” Musk responded to the post with affirmation, writing:

“This is happening a lot. Something is deeply wrong.”

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1743103960846668170?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Kareem was miffed by Musk’s agreeing with the suggestion that the entire LGBTQ+ community is a threat to society. The Lakers icon pointed out that White cisgender males commit most of the mass shootings in the US. He also pointed out that the LGBTQ+ community is at a higher risk of having violence committed against them than people of other sexual orientations. He called out the billionaire in his Substack post, writing:

“Like I always say, it’s as if the worst students in the class voice the loudest opinions. In fact, by making this claim, Musk can embolden anti-LGBTQ+ people to commit violence. How is it that Musk doesn’t realize this? Perhaps he does but simply doesn’t care.”

Musk’s controversial stands have irked Kareem on multiple occasions now. After largely ignoring them, he’s finally letting his feelings known to the world, something many have voiced their vehement support for.