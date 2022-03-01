“Some people like Michael Jordan and other like Lebron James!”: Kendrick Perkins likens the ‘GOAT’ debate to Ciroc and Hennessy drinkers

Kendrick Perkins believes there’s no right or wrong answer in the Michael Jordan-LeBron James ‘GOAT’ debate.

The comparisons between LeBron James and Michael Jordan began well before the former had even won his first NBA championship. Like Jordan, LeBron took his time getting his first ring, going through several postseason disappointments before finally winning one in Miami alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Debates on whether or not LeBron James had passed Michael hadn’t started yet as they were merely talking about whether he could one day do it. The real question on whether or not the ‘kid from Akron’ had caught up the ‘ghost in Chicago’ began to gain steam after he came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Warriors in 2016.

Fast-forward 4 years and the debate had reached its pinnacle after LeBron James hoisted his 4th Finals MVP as a Los Angeles Lakers.

In his 19th season and still being one of the best players in the world is something even Michael Jordan could not get close to accomplishing.

Kendrick Perkins ‘ends’ the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Kendrick Perkins seems to have had enough of the constant chatter on who’s greater: Michael Jordan or LeBron James? He took to his interview with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson to let him know that it all comes down to a preference to certain people when it comes to the Lakers and Bulls legends.

LeBron James, Michael Jordan GOAT debate isn’t a debate @KendrickPerkins told me on @BovadaOfficial‘s IG Live. “Some people like to drink @Hennessy. Some people like to drink @Ciroc.” “Whatever your preference is, go ahead and do you!” pic.twitter.com/NjWL3OCZIN — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) March 1, 2022

Perk did however say that he was incredibly impressed with how LeBron James will almost certainly end up as the leading scorer in regular season history all while averaging 7+ assists on his career.

But like he said, some people prefer Ciroc and others prefer Hennessey. Funnily enough Ciroc’s Twitter account responded to this tweet by saying, “If you ask us, Ciroc is always the right choice. No comment on who’s the ‘GOAT’ though.”