“Somebody’s Feeding You Clips”: Duncan Robinson Initially Refused to Believe Kevin Love Worked Alone on His Jimmy Butler IG Clips

The NBA media took a backseat during Jimmy Butler’s Heat saga as Kevin Love was running the show from his Instagram. The five-time All-Star has been the internet MVP with his humorous updates on Butler’s situation. While Love has been undeniably entertaining on IG, Duncan Robinson initially thought that he had a team working for him behind the scenes.

On The Young Man and The Three podcast, Robinson talked about his teammate’s shenanigans. He said that the 36-year-old was dedicated to giving the organization’s turmoil a humorous spin with his memes.

Robinson said, “I was like giving him a hard time. I’m like, ‘You have somebody feeding you clips.’ There’s no way.”

He was surprised to find out that the five-time All-Star was running a solo show. The clips included scenes from movies like The Godfather trilogy, Pulp Fiction, Training Day and The Wolf of Wall Street that can be related to Butler’s standoff with the Heat.

Robinson said that he would sit next to Love when the team used to fly to different cities and he’d see him edit clips and put things together for his posts. He revealed that Love had different memes prepared for any direction the Butler-Heat saga might go and was doing it all by himself. He said, “He’s like really out there, cutting clips. It’s pretty much a one-man show.”

Jimmy Butler on liking Kevin Love's IG post: "I like Kev but he's not more petty than I am and he's giving me a run for my money" pic.twitter.com/QKOy33l623 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 18, 2025

Love concluded his meme run after Butler’s trade with a clip of Michael Jordan from his first retirement in 1993, claiming that it was indeed a “generational run.”

When Butler was asked for his reaction to those clips, he said, “I laugh a lot…My happiness off the court is at an all-time high.”

Duncan Robinson praised Jimmy Butler’s stint in Miami

Butler arrived in Miami in 2019 and quickly made his mark by taking the Heat to the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season. He made another trip to the Finals with the Heat in 2023. Although he lost on both occasions, his contributions to the franchise are commendable. Robinson acknowledged the same on the podcast.

He said, “Anybody who is able to look at it objectively and not over emotionally, anybody would say that Jimmy had an incredible stint in Miami. I mean, if it wasn’t the best basketball of his career, it was damn near. And then…we had a lot of great runs.”

It’s a common belief that Butler has ruined his reputation in Miami over the last month, but Robinson is urging people to not judge him based on that alone. If we take a look at his entire five-year run, Butler was the face of the franchise.