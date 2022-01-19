“I don’t care if I miss 100 shots in a row, I’m never going to stop shooting the ball!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson talks about going cold in the 2nd half against the Pistons, his return after 2.5 years

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson talks about his return to the court, describes his love for the game and why he won’t stop shooting

The Golden State Warriors got back home and found a way to win again. Kicking off a 7-game homestand, the Warriors hosted the Detriot Pistons tonight. Securing a 102-86 win, the Warriors displayed all-around brilliance. Taking a strong 66-38 lead at the half, the Warriors cooled off a little in the 2nd half, but held on enough to win.

Klay Thompson led the scoring for the Warriors tonight. Recording his first 20-point game since the 2019 Finals, Thompson scored 21 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, dished 4 assists, and recorded 2 steals. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points, whereas Jonathan Kuminga recorded his first NBA double-double. Kuminga put up 12 points and 10 rebounds. Stephen Curry recorded 18 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds, and 3 steals.

Klay Thompson talks about taking shots, why he would keep shooting despite missing

Klay Thompson, despite returning after a long time, has high hopes for himself. Despite leading the team in scoring, Klay was disappointed about the shots he missed and promised he would be better in the games to come.

“I’m human, so when I don’t make shots it can affect my mood.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/LlRaH4AuD4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 19, 2022

Klay talked about slowing down, and finding his rhythm. He also talked about his mentality while he’s on the floor, and why he takes as many shots as he does.

Klay Thompson: “I don’t care if I miss 100 shots in a row. I’m never gonna stop shooting the ball. I love it too much and I work too hard.” pic.twitter.com/J77M5wb0xj — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 19, 2022

Klay also joked about sharing his pre-game warmup space with Stephen Curry.

“He’s all in my space, I’m sick of that guy.” Klay Thompson jokes of sharing his pregame warmup with Stephen Curry. He knows the fans love it, “so it’s probably here to stay.” — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) January 19, 2022

It is nice to see Klay being himself and having fun on the floor. As he plays more games, Klay would find his rhythm and continue to get better. All he needs to do is be patient with himself and he would be back for the playoffs, just when the team would need him the most.