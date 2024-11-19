“Something Needs to Be Done About It”: Joel Embiid Talks About Being More Aggressive Amidst Sixers’ 2–11 Record

Nov 18, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) looks on after the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers were seemingly on their way to snap a three-game losing streak as they took an early 19-point lead in the second quarter against the Miami Heat. But Nick Nurse’s boys were unable to hold on to the advantage at Kaseya Center, eventually suffering a 106-89 blowout loss. This humiliating performance led to Joel Embiid publicly urging his teammates to bring about a change in their approach.

With tonight’s loss in Miami, the Sixers are now the last team in the Eastern Conference standings. And this rock-bottom 2-11 record has prompted Embiid to influence some much-needed change.

“I really want to empower all of our guys to succeed, but this is a learning experience for me and for us because we have a lot of new guys. … But we’ve got that record and something needs to be done about it,” Embiid said.

The Philadelphia 76ers appeared to ease up a little after building a commanding 19-point lead. Complacency was also evident in their less aggressive approach, particularly in their reduced attempts to attack the rim.

The Sixers camp also held an hour-long meeting after posting the worst record in the league. Details of this meeting haven’t been disclosed, but it’s easy to imagine the coaches dishing out candid assessments and motivating their players to turn their fortunes around.

The Sixers will look to bounce back on Wednesday night as they face a Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies squad. A victory at the FedExForum could provide a much-needed confidence boost for Joel Embiid and his teammates as they prepare for an upcoming three-game homestand starting Friday.