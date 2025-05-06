“Going to Give You Everything”: When Dwyane Wade Opened Up on Making Time for Kids While Building Companies

When it comes to being a father of five kids, the former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade has a lot to juggle. Back in 2023, he opened up about how he makes time for each one in an interview. And while he doesn’t have a ton of time to spend with them even post-retirement, he still says he gives it everything he’s got when he can.

Wade has done everything from raise his 4 biological children to be there for his nephew, Dahveon and take him under his wing as well. With 5 kids to look after, one might wonder how he can find time to hang out with each one thoroughly. After all, some parents would argue that just raising and spending time with one child is tough enough.

But Wade said that he gives everything to his kids. In an interview with the newsletter Parents, he opened up about how he gets the job done.

“For us to be able to do the things we do—work, travel, build companies—you need a village. And ours is strong,” Wade shared. “But when we are present, we make the most of it. I’ll say ‘ok, let’s drive to Malibu and get our nails done.’ I can’t do it every day; I’m not that dad. But when I’m here, I’m going to give you everything I have.”

It must be tough balancing a working life of building companies while focusing on being a parent. But finding the proper work-life balance is sometimes the hardest part about life. It’s easy to let your work take over your life.

Yet, Wade doesn’t get too consumed by his work. He tries to stay present when he’s with his family and works on being a successful parent. And that’s exactly what Wade has become.

Wade’s Mantra For Parenting

It makes sense that Wade is able to stay present for his family when it comes to his free time. Being present is also his biggest mantra when it comes to parenting.

In an interview with CNBC Make It, Wade once revealed his biggest piece of advice for fellow parents.

“I just try to show up. Whatever that looks like for you [because] all of our lives are different,” Wade says. “I think I have my good moments [and] I have my not so good moments, like all parents.”

Sometimes the simplest advice is the best advice. You should take it from a guy like Wade, who’s raised six children successfully. But saying you’ll show up for your kids and actually doing it are two separate things.

Wade said he would spend hours talking with his daughter Zaya growing up. He also recognized the times when he needed to take a back seat and not interfere in their lives, which is sometimes as important as knowing when to interfere.

All in all, Wade is a great guy and an even better parent. He puts it on display daily by the way he makes time for them amid running a company post-retirement. It’s an admirable effort that shouldn’t go unnoticed.