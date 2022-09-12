Charles Barkley recounts a legendary tale of a failed Lakers trade and how he played drunk

Charles Barkley was not the ideal role model, not yesterday, not today. He once played an NBA game drunk, after his trade to LA fell through.

There are very few players with a championship-less career like Charles Barkley, who is as popular as he is. Seldom do we see a player without the coveted Larry O’Brien gain popularity. The fact is that Charles is a beloved personality, a man who liked to do things differently.

The Suns and 76ers legend was no role model. From his off-court antics to his violent outbursts on it, Charles didn’t exactly inspire confidence in people.

His stories are nothing short of legendary and make up a bulk of our work. Of course, who wouldn’t want to cover a player like Charles Barkley? His life off the court was equally exciting as it was on it.

The Round Mound of Rebound was amongst the league’s most exciting players. He even beat Michael Jordan to an MVP award!

But among the trivialities, we are taking a look back on how he was almost traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and the hilarity that ensued on trade day.

Charles Barkley told Jimmy Kimmel that he went out drinking one morning to celebrate a trade to the Lakers. The problem? The trade fell through … and he had to play later on that night. pic.twitter.com/OYWnTJmPvM — ESPN (@espn) February 15, 2018

Charles Barkley recalls the tale of an intoxicated afternoon, a failed trade to the Lakers, and playing while drunk

Of course, Charles Barkley would drink the moment he found out he got traded. And he drank to celebrate. So, as per Barkley, this was during the late 80s and he had just been informed that he was traded to the Lakers.

So, what does he do? He celebrates out of excitement. He called his friend, and they start drinking in the afternoon! And he later realized that there was a game that night. Moreover, as game time approached he found out that the trade failed through.

“I don’t remember anything!” he tells Jimmy Kimmel. And we don’t think he is lying about that one, after all, Barkley has been quite candid his whole life.

