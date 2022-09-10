“I do think LeBron James can be better than Michael Jordan”: Charles Barkley enamored by the King’s physical attributes 

In an old clip, Suns legend Charles Barkley makes a sensational revelation, predicting LeBron James could be better than Michael Jordan.

There is no denying that LeBron James is a generational talent. When we speak of athletes defying the laws of genetics, LBJ could be the poster boy for the term. With a 6ft 9′ frame and weighing 250 lbs, the Lakers superstar is a flawless combination of strength, speed, and agility.

The kid from Akron is among the popular candidates in the GOAT debate, with Michael Jordan being his nemesis. Entering his 20th season, the King continues to play his best basketball, individually coming off a milestone year. In all likelihood, James should surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time scorer in the upcoming season.

While James continues to play top-tier basketball, the GOAT debate between him and MJ lives forever. Whether it be individual accolades or no. of championships, media outlets continue to pit them against each other. Nonetheless, it’s always interesting to know a player’s perspective on this, and if it’s a personality like Charles Barkley, you know you have people tuned in.

In an old clip, The Chuckster cannot stop gushing over James, marveling over his physical attributes, not hesitating to give the King an edge over MJ when it’s all said and done.

“Michael Jordan did everything well, LeBron James is bigger”: Charles Barkley spills the beans.

One of the boldest personalities in the NBA fraternity, The Chuckster is not one to mince his words, never hesitating to speak the truth. While the Hall of Famer may not be active as a player, he continues to be associated with the league as a TV personality and analyst.

During his prime in the NBA, Chuck had a lot of intense battles against Air Jordan, with the highlight being the 1993 Finals. While the two MVPs shared a special bond off-court, they were fierce rivals on the hardwood. According to Barkley, MJ was the best at everything till James arrived.

“As great as I think Kobe Bryant is, I never said he’s not good as Michael Jordan. Man, this guy, LeBron James, I do think he can be better than Michael Jordan.”

“From a basketball, like he (LeBron), does everything well. LeBron James is a player, that I can never see compare another player to. Man, this guy is a freak of nature.”

"MJ did everything well.. But LeBron is just bigger, stronger, faster – I think he will be better than MJ" – Charles Barkley

Well, Barkley does make some valid points. However, it is unfair to compare the two superstars, given they played in completely different eras.

