Basketball

“Sorry for my ‘cows’ and ‘monkeys’ comments”: When Kevin Durant apologized for some questionable remarks about his India trip experience

“Sorry for my ‘cows’ and ‘monkeys’ comments”: When Kevin Durant apologized for some questionable remarks about his India trip experience
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
Anuj Rawat IPL 2021: Why is Evin Lewis not playing today's IPL 2021 match vs KKR?
Next Article
Jaya Bhardwaj Deepak Chahar engagement: Deepak Chahar proposes to girlfriend post CSK vs PBKS IPL 2021 match
Latest Posts