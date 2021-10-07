“Sorry for my ‘cows’ and ‘monkeys’ comments”: When Kevin Durant apologized for some questionable remarks about his India trip experience

Back in 2017, Kevin Durant had some rather questionable remarks about his experience in India, leaving a few people offended.

The 2016-2017 season was a great campaign. We got to see Devin Booker put up a majestic 70-point performance, 2nd round pick Malcolm Brogdon win the ROTY honors, Russell Westbrook put up 31.6/10.7/10.4 triple-double average winning the MVP award, and saw superteam Golden State Warriors led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant win their 2nd title in 3 years.

The Durantula’s move to the Warriors is arguably one of the biggest blockbusters move the league has ever witnessed. One of the most prolific scorers in the game went from being respectable to the most hated player immediately after his decision of parting ways with OKC. However, KD averaged an incredible 35.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the finals series against LeBron James and the Cavs, lifting his first-ever Finals MVP trophy.

That very offseason, the GSW champion went on a one-week trip to India, visiting the country’s one and only NBA Academy in the Delhi NCR region, and even sightseeing one of the seven wonders of the world – The Taj Mahal.

“It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience”: Kevin Durant on his India trip

When asked about his one-week experience in India, Kevin Durant had some questionable remarks:

“Um, it was a unique experience. I went with no expectation, no view on what it’s supposed to be like. I usually go to places where I at least have a view in my head. India, I’m thinking I’m going to be around palaces and royalty and gold — basically thought I was going to Dubai. Then when I landed there, I saw the culture and how they live and it was rough. It’s a country that’s 20 years behind in terms of knowledge and experience. You see cows in the street, monkeys running around everywhere, hundreds of people on the side of the road, a million cars and no traffic violations. Just a bunch of underprivileged people there and they want to learn how to play basketball. That s— was really, really dope to me.”

“Yeah. As I was driving up to the Taj Mahal, like I said, I thought that this would be holy ground, super protected, very very clean. And as I’m driving up, it’s like, s—, this used to remind me of some neighbourhoods I would ride through as a kid. Mud in the middle of the street, houses were not finished but there were people living in them. No doors. No windows. The cows in the street, stray dogs and then, boom, Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. It’s like holy s—, this was built 500 years ago and everyone comes here. It’s just an eye-opener.”

Hearing his comments, people took offence to what the forward had to say. Durant immediately sent out an apology stating how he was misinterpreted.

