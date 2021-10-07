Basketball

“Zion Williamson is like a bull in a China shop, freakish athlete”: When Kevin Durant spoke highly of the future NOLA superstar during his high school senior year

“Zion Williamson is like a bull in a China shop, freakish athlete”: When Kevin Durant spoke highly of the future NOLA superstar during his high school senior year
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"It’s true I have a lot of Italian fans"– Lando Norris is open about joining Ferrari in future
Next Article
"Special livery? We tried that once"– Mercedes warn Red Bull how their special white livery could blow their title contention
Latest Posts