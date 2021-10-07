“Zion Williamson is like a bull in a China shop, freakish athlete”: When Kevin Durant spoke highly of the future NOLA superstar during his high school senior year

Back in 2017, Kevin Durant broke down some of the then-high school stars’ games like LaMelo Ball, Cam Reddish among others. KD also hyped up current NOLA star Zion Williamson.

Back in 2019, Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped prospects entering the league since LeBron James in 2003. And it is safe to say that Zion has lived up to, or some might even argue superseded, all the surreal expectations set for him. Having played only 2 seasons till now, Williamson has already established himself as one of the best players in the league.

This past season, despite all of New Orleans Pelicans’ failures, the 21-year-old had quite a sensational campaign individually. Averaging 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists on an outstanding 61.1% shooting from the field, Zion proved all his haters and naysayers wrong.

Also Read: When Kevin Durant spoke highly of the future Michael Jordan ward way before his NBL days

Clearly, Zion’s first two seasons have been pretty dominant. However, “Zanos” has been a bully in the pain long before his NBA and even Duke days. It was during his Spartanburg Days where Williamson was an internet sensation.

When Kevin Durant gave huge praises to Zion Williamson as a high school senior

Zion Williamson was easily one of the most famous high school stars. His highlights of jaw-dropping dunks, and majestic blocks dominating double and even triple teams would go viral on a regular basis. In his senior year, Williamson stuffed the stat sheet, averaging an incredible 36.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.4 steals, and 2.3 blocks in only 23.4 minutes of action. And ended his high school campaign winning an impressive number of accolades.

Back in 2017, Kevin Durant did a video where he broke down the games’ of some of the then-top high-schoolers. Apart from talking about LaMelo Ball, Cam Reddish, Keldon Johnson, Cole Anthony among others. One more name which was brought up in the video was the 284-pound beast.

“Zion Williamson – everybody knows this guy. Been watching him for the last couple of years. Just a bull in a China shop. Freakish athlete, like a once-in-a-generation type athlete. Strong left, obviously. Good finish, good touch around the rim. And that transition is kind of hard to stop this dude, like nearly impossible. He gonna go block every shot. He can’t have any space around. If you give him space, he taking off. Yeah, he gets to the rim.”

Also Read: Nate McMillan explains how the Hawks star is like the young Bulls legend when it came to trusting teammates

Zion Williamson has been outright sensational in the first two years of his professional career. Being a dominant athlete, Zion has managed to bully everyone down in the paint, who will surely be one of the future faces of the league.