“Sorry I’m Already Obsessed With You!”: Angel Reese’s Boyfriend Hits LSU Star in Her IG Comments Following Photo Dump

LSU Tigers star Angel Reese is currently dating Cam’Ron Fletcher, with whom she recently spent a 10-day Christmas vacation in New York City. Reese confirmed her relationship status with Fletcher on the 1 Star Recruits Podcast this year in June. Since then, the couple seem to be quite public about their relationship, often flirting with each other online on their Instagram pages.

Advertisement

Angel Reese recently posted a photo dump on her Instagram page with snaps from her recent trip to New York City with her boyfriend. The pictures included Reese and Fletcher posing in front of various NYC landmarks such as Times Square and attending a New York Knicks game at the Madison Square Garden.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1740623215339135426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Seems like Fletcher is head over heels in love with the LSU star, as fans have spotted his cheesy comment on Reese’s post. In response to Reese’s photo dump, Fletcher wrote in the comments section, “Can I get to know you?” followed by a heart-eyes emoji. In reply, Reese reverted to an equally cheesy response, saying, “Sorry, I’m already obsessed with you!”

Since Reese announced her relationship, both Cam’Ron Fletcher and her partner posted each other frequently on their social media feed.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CwtBON2v2n2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

These posts certainly give us a feeling that the couple has fully embraced their love for each other.

Cam’Ron Fletcher and Angel Reese have a common basketball connection

The basketball connection certainly made Cam’Ron Fletcher and Angel Reese getting together much easier. Reese currently plays as a forward for the LSU Tigers and recently won the NCAA championship with her team in 2023. She was also selected as the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player this year, further solidifying her as one of the top prospects for the WNBA.

Advertisement

On top of that, Reese earlier also signed with Reebok as their first major NIL deal after Shaquille O’Neal took over as the President of the brand’s Basketball Operations. Surely, the big man is impressed with what Reese can do on the court as he said, “There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”

On the other hand, Reese’s boyfriend, Cam’Ron Fletcher, plays as a guard at Florida State and has averaged 6.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists so far this season. However, a second season-ending injury, earlier this month, has made it precarious for Fletcher to continue playing this season.