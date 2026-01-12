mobile app bar

Angel Reese’s Investment Pushes Skincare Brand’s Funding Past $22.6 Million

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google news
Sep 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Injured Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) stands on the sidelines before a WNBA game against the New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena.

Angel Reese is making full use of her status as one of the most popular stars in the WNBA. One of her main motives since entering the league two years ago has been to build a strong off-court image and generate wealth. She has dove headfirst into sports and fashion, and has even started her own foundation.

Reese recently invested in skincare brand Topicals, and her presence bolstered its valuation and helped secure funding of $22.6 million. The special thing about this was that it’s no ordinary skincare brand. Topical is a “black-led skincare brand”.

Topicals is focused on treating textured skin and other chronic conditions. But it is the positive impact that this $22.6 million cash injection could have on the company that stands out as the biggest benefit of Reese’s involvement with the brand.

The majority of Reese’s wealth, estimated at $9.4 million, comes from endorsements and other business assets. While she has not invested heavily, she does own a stake in DC Power FC, a soccer team based in the nation’s capital. Reese is also a brand ambassador for Reebok, McDonald’s, and Victoria’s Secret, the latter of which saw her walk the runway at its famed fashion show last year.

Compare that to her WNBA salary, and it’s a huge difference. In 2025, she earned approximately $74k from hooping, a figure that’s expected to reach $82k in 2026. But there’s a lockout in the WNBA currently, and players are asking for a bigger slice of the pie. Considering the impact the likes of Reece have off court, it’s a more than fair request.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these