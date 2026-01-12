Angel Reese’s Investment Pushes Skincare Brand’s Funding Past $22.6 Million

Angel Reese is making full use of her status as one of the most popular stars in the WNBA. One of her main motives since entering the league two years ago has been to build a strong off-court image and generate wealth. She has dove headfirst into sports and fashion, and has even started her own foundation.

Advertisement

Reese recently invested in skincare brand Topicals, and her presence bolstered its valuation and helped secure funding of $22.6 million. The special thing about this was that it’s no ordinary skincare brand. Topical is a “black-led skincare brand”.

WNBA star Angel Reese is expanding her impact beyond the court. The athlete has invested in Topicals, a Black-led skincare brand redefining how textured skin, chronic conditions, and real concerns are treated. Reese’s contribution helped push the company’s total funding to more… pic.twitter.com/eTb64t5Y9b — EBONY (@EBONY) January 11, 2026

Topicals is focused on treating textured skin and other chronic conditions. But it is the positive impact that this $22.6 million cash injection could have on the company that stands out as the biggest benefit of Reese’s involvement with the brand.

The majority of Reese’s wealth, estimated at $9.4 million, comes from endorsements and other business assets. While she has not invested heavily, she does own a stake in DC Power FC, a soccer team based in the nation’s capital. Reese is also a brand ambassador for Reebok, McDonald’s, and Victoria’s Secret, the latter of which saw her walk the runway at its famed fashion show last year.

Compare that to her WNBA salary, and it’s a huge difference. In 2025, she earned approximately $74k from hooping, a figure that’s expected to reach $82k in 2026. But there’s a lockout in the WNBA currently, and players are asking for a bigger slice of the pie. Considering the impact the likes of Reece have off court, it’s a more than fair request.