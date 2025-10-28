Angel Reese Comments On Tari Eason’s ‘Mebounds’ Reeboks Amid His Bounce Back Game

Angel Reese, soon upon her entry into the WNBA, became the face of Reebok’s basketball division, and has her own signature shoe-line, an honor reserved for only the best in the sport. Being one of the cornerstones in the brand’s revival in the sport of basketball, Reese also keeps an eye out on the Reebok’s donned by other athletes, which is why she shed light on Tari Eason’s ‘Mebounds’ recently.

Advertisement

Reese’s shoes, the ‘Angel Reese 1’, was released earlier this year, and they’ve become a huge hit. Shaquille O’Neal even stated they were “sold out”. Eason, who’s also reportedly a Reebok athlete, chose to wear them in the Houston Rockets’ win over the Brooklyn Nets earlier today.

Eason, sadly, had a difficult start to the 2025-26 season, struggling to shoot, with a 3/11 FG attempts made. But against the Nets, he went off, scoring 22 points, dishing 5 assists, and grabbing 5 rebounds. His form from beyond the arc also returned, as he shot five times successfully from downtown. The reason? It could very well be Reese’s beautiful pink ‘Mebounds’.

The Chicago Sky star took the X (formerly Twitter) to comment on Eason’s choice, and it doesn’t come as a surprise that she was impressed. “MEBOUNDS LOOK FIREEEE,” Reese wrote, with a bunch of fire and heart emojis.

Fans too, quipped about Reese’s Reeboks being connected to Eason’s extraordinary game in some way. “What u put in the sneakers, I never seen him score like this,” one wrote on X.

Hopefully, the Mebounds continue to work for Eason. The Rockets have enough star power in the likes of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson. But role players like Eason goin off on nights like this could very well be the key difference maker.

Reese didn’t want her shoes coming out in 2025

Had Reese not changed her mind regarding the release date of her shoe, Eason may have had another off-night earlier today. She was against releasing it before 2026, but it was the fans’ who compelled her to.

“I was against them dropping it in 2025… They were like, ‘No, let’s do it now.’ And I was like, alright. If it don’t sell out, it’s on y’all. So, they kind of put more faith into it, believing that it was going to sell out, and I didn’t really know,” she said on her podcast.

Reese wanted to drop three variants. The Mebounds, the Diamond Dust, and Receipts Ready. She did just that, and they became a hit, not just in the U.S. but all over the world.