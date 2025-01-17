“Space and Opportunity”: Skylar Diggins-Smith Discusses Biggest Positives to Come Out of Unrivaled

The new addition to women’s sports, Unrivaled will make its inaugural season debut tonight. Although this is a big step for the league and those involved, their vision remains clear. The 3-on-3 basketball league isn’t trying to overtake the WNBA whatsoever. Instead, it aspires to be another means for development for WNBA players rather than playing overseas. WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith is fully aware of this league’s benefits as she harped on the biggest positives.

Diggins-Smith made a guest appearance on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel Podcast. They are two of the biggest stars participating in Unrivaled. Diggins-Smith, a 10-year veteran in the WNBA, knows what the WNBA needs to grow into a bigger league, and believes Unrivaled helps their cause. She said,

“Getting to play against the calibre of talent, the pace things like that are going to translate to our game in the W. That’s something that gives people the opportunity. Space and opportunity, that’s all you got out here.”

The WNBA season is only 40 games long for each team. On the other hand, the NBA plays just over double that mark at 82 games. Therefore, there is no need to seek another form of employment in the offseason as long as the athlete is a qualified player. Historically, WNBA players take their talents overseas. Their motivation isn’t solely to develop their talent but it’s to earn more money.

Unrivaled serves as another option for athletes to do what they did in the past but domestically. Furthermore, the competition consists of some of the greatest players in the WNBA such as Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Napheesa Collier, and Chelsea Gray. Diggins-Smith believes being around such talent, instills an “iron sharpens iron mentality.” The overwhelming WNBA talent will only help elevate the sport.

Diggins-Smith isn’t the only person to give praise regarding Unrivaled. In addition, Reese had heaps of praise to give to the innovative women’s basketball league.

Angel Reese’s praise for Unrivaled

Unrivaled athletes have been in Florida with their teams preparing for the season. Despite being a new league, players have received exceptional treatment to prepare them for the 2025 campaign. Reese couldn’t contain her excitement when discussing the impact Unrivaled will have on the women’s game.

“This is what women deserve, waking up every day and just not having to worry about anything,” Reese said. “I come in here, I get breakfast, I get treatment, I can come in and get in the gym anytime. I just have everything here that I need, and everybody has everything here we need.”

The league is ensuring the athletes are receiving the best treatment possible. This is a step in the direction women’s basketball and the WNBA need to take to evolve their league. Women’s basketball is in a great place and Unrivaled is already doing its part to elevate it further.