“Gonna Add an Element”: Skylar Diggins-Smith and Angel Reese Discuss How Unrivaled Will Be a Factor in WNBA Free Agency

Free agency is an entertaining time for fans of any sport. However, it can be stress-inducing for athletes due to the lack of certainty about their positions on their team and the rosters surrounding them. Sky star Angel Reese will experience her first free agency as a WNBA player. In a conversation with Storm star Skylar Diggins-Smith, she asked for her thoughts regarding free agency. She revealed things will be different going forward due to the development of the Unrivaled League.

Diggins-Smith made a guest appearance on Reese’s Unapologetically Angel Podcast. The six-time All-Star has spent 10 seasons in the WNBA. Therefore, she has experienced her fair share of free agency. In her brief time preparing for Unrivaled with the rest of the athletes, she is noticing the new element the league will play in free agency. She said,

“I feel like these are the types of environments it’s going to be something going on around here. So we’ll see what happens. I’m sure it’s going to play a part too. It’s definitely going to add an element and layer just being down here but I kind of like it. I want to see what happens.”

Their discussion regarding free agency originated on their speculation on how the landscape will look different, and how core comes into play. The core system in the WNBA is similar to the franchise tag in the NFL. It allows teams to bar a player from their team who would be a free agent from speaking to any other teams. Contractually, they are given a one-year supermax deal. However, there is free reign between the player and the team to rework the deal for more years or even less money.

Since there will be a lot of turning pieces in the league, there will be a lot to talk about. As a result, those conversations in Unrivaled will be piping hot as many players will look to recruit others. A lot of these athletes know each other on a personal level. This information and close proximity could result in a lot of persuasion.

For example, Diggins-Smith revealed the big factor for her free agency decision was resources. Chelsea Gray is a member of the Las Vegas Aces with a state-of-the-art facility that aligns with Diggins-Smith’s needs. Her input most likely would’ve had an impact on her free-agent decision. Ultimately, she decided to sign with the Storm.

Su Bird speaks on Unrivaled

Diggins-Smith and Reese aren’t the only ones who believe the free agency will be amplified due to Unrivaled. WNBA legend Sue Bird shared the same sentiment. In her first reaction regarding the league, WNBA free agency immediately jumped to the top of her mind.

“The WNBA free agency chatter that must be happening in the training room when they’re out shopping, when they’re getting some coffee has gotta be next level,” Bird said. “They’re together for two months, during free agency. The level of recruiting, I can only imagine.”

The chatter that Bird believes is underway must certainly be happening. However, WNBA free agency doesn’t begin until January 20. Until then, all conversations are unofficial but eventually will turn into a melting pot of players recruiting others to join them. This development only adds another element to the WNBA and to the Unrivaled as a whole.